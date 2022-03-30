Johnny Rockets Signs Deal to Grow in Israel

FAT Brands, parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, announced a new development deal to expand into Israel with 10 new franchised locations. Franchisee F and J Master License LTD. is leading the deal to bring Johnny Rockets to the country with the restaurants set to open over the next 10 years.

“The demand for all-American fare continues to grow in Israel,” says Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “We saw great opportunity in partnering with F and J Master License LTD. and their real estate portfolio to capitalize on this by bringing one of the most iconic American burger brands to the country, Johnny Rockets. On an international level, we continue to invest in the Middle East market, which enjoys strong performance in the region across the FAT Brands portfolio.”

“Johnny Rockets is the definition of classic American food,” adds Farid Abu Zariyeh of F and J Master License LTD. “When you walk into a restaurant, the experience begins. From the 1950s diner feel to the delicious food, we can’t wait to open our first location in the country so locals can see why the chain has developed such a strong following over the years.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened on June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience. The new Israel locations will serve up cooked-to-order burgers and indulgent, hand-spun real ice cream shakes. The menu also includes veggie burgers, chicken and other sandwiches, crispy fries and onion rings, salads and kids meals.