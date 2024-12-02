Johnny Rockets, the timeless, all-American burger brand, will once again celebrate National Johnny Day, Dec. 5 by handing out free, hand-spun shakes to all Johnnys (including variations such as Jonathan, Jon and Juan) across the country with any in-store purchase!

While Johnny Rockets has a special place in its heart for Johnnys, non-Johnnys can also score big on the day by enjoying the classic shakes that put Johnny Rockets on the map with a buy one, get one free shake offer. To take advantage of these unique deals, Johnnys need to show a valid ID at participating Johnny Rockets locations, while non-Johnnys can mention the promo in-store.

“We’re excited to once again raise a glass – or a shake – to all the Johnnys,” says Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands. “Celebrating National Johnny Day underscores our brand’s commitment to celebrating the little moments in life – everything is better with a hand-spun shake!”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

Variations of Johnny include Johnnie, John, Jon, Juan, Hans, Jan, Jean, Jonathan, Jonathon, Johnathan, Johnathon or any other variation.