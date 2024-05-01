Johnny Rockets announced its annual Mental Health Awareness Month initiative, aimed at brightening fans’ days across the nation. This mental health awareness month (May), guests who send a free shake to their friend or loved one will also get one classic Johnny Rockets shake of their choice free.

Through the month of May at JohnnyRockets.com/shareasmile customers will be able to share a free iconic Johnny Rockets shake with friends near and far. Since 1986, Johnny Rockets has been serving its famous hand-spun shakes, made with real ice cream available in a variety of classic flavors, including Hershey’s Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla. With a motto of burgers, shakes, fries, and fun, the chain prides itself on putting smiles on its fans’ faces with an upbeat dining environment and one-of-a-kind dining experience.

“In recent years, our brand has doubled down on its commitment to supporting something so integral to our ethos – spreading smiles and happiness,” says Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We love sharing the feeling of that first sip of a shake – pure delight! We hope that our customers take advantage of this sweet offering and send to friends and family everywhere.”