Johnsonville, one of America’s most trusted sausage brands, announces the launch of three pre-sliced, pre-cooked sausage flavors designed to help foodservice operators reduce prep time, save labor, and deliver bold, on-trend flavors their customers crave.

“Our R&D team worked closely with operators to develop these solutions,” says Craig Yoder, Senior Channel Marketing Manager – C-Store at Johnsonville. “These new sliced sausages are ready to use, full of flavor, and versatile across a wide range of menu applications.”

The new lineup includes:

Ultimate Italian

Jalapeño Cheddar

Southwestern

Each is packed with visible, authentic ingredients like bold herbs, real jalapeños, and creamy cheddar. With five slices per ounce, they deliver excellent coverage on pizzas, burritos, wraps, bowls, skillets, and more—making them ideal for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and grab-and-go.

Key benefits for operators:

Fully cooked and pre-sliced – no knives, no mess, no extra labor

– no knives, no mess, no extra labor Frozen with a 270-day shelf life – ready when you are

– ready when you are Clean label – gluten-free, no MSG, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial flavors

– gluten-free, no MSG, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial flavors Labor-saving and fast-prep – just thaw and heat

“These new slices are purpose-built for foodservice operations that need to move fast without compromising quality or flavor,” adds Yoder. “Whether you’re serving up signature pizzas or high-volume breakfast skillets, Johnsonville Slices deliver.”

Family-owned since 1945, Johnsonville remains a brand both operators and consumers trust.

Explore the new sliced line at:

https://johnsonvillefoodservice.com/product-lines/slices/