JoJo's Gourmet Lemonade Partners with FG Architecture to Design First Walmart-Based Unit

JoJo’s Gourmet Lemonade, LLC has just teamed up with FG Architecture, Inc. for the interior tenant space design plans for their first Walmart unit. The location of this store at 400 Shallowford Rd in Gainesville, GA has great sentimental value to Founder and CEO Joel “JoJo” Jackson because its where he got his start over 23 years ago squeezing lemonades outside from his mobile cart and satisfying customers for multiple generations.

This Gainesville native son is somewhat of a local celebrity as everyone in Gainesville and North Georgia knows about JoJo’s great tasting freshly squeezed gourmet lemonade. Over the years, JoJo has operated JoJo’s Gourmet Lemonade at various festivals such as Gainesville’s Mule Camp, Gold Rush and the Braselton Antique and Art Festival. JoJo also took his delicious thirst quenching lemonade (along with hot dogs, nachos and ice cream) to local malls like Lakeshore Mall, the Mall of Georgia and The Georgia Square Mall in Athens where you can currently find him.

While you’re there, walk on over to his other kiosk where you will find Twisted Pretzels by JoJo, a new business venture he took on with business partner Dawn Carter on November 1, 2021. Not only is JoJo’s Gourmet Lemonade sold from this location, but you can also get fresh baked soft pretzels in full or bite size and various savory or sweet flavors.

Now the two brands are coming together in one space – inside the Shallowford Rd Walmart in Gainesville. “I’m looking forward to being able to make people happy year-round with my products and not just in the summer-time” says JoJo. “We are excited to be on the team”, says Fernando Garcia of FG Architecture. Both CEO’s expect this to be the first of many engagements as JoJo’s expects to expand into multiple Walmart locations over the next few years.