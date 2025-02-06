Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, world-famous for its crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken, joyfully delicious Chicken Sandwiches, and irresistible Peach Mango Pie, is unveiling its new mouth-watering Chicken Tenders and creamy Signature Tender Sauce across the U.S. Recently crowned “the best fast-food fried chicken” in America by USA TODAY, Jollibee is bringing its signature quality to the beloved chicken tender. Now Jollibee fans have even more to rave about with the new Chicken Tender recipe and Signature Tender Sauce, ensuring satisfaction anytime a craving hits.

Jollibee’s new Chicken Tenders are made with 100% all-white meat chicken tenderloins, which are marinated to flavorful perfection. Hand-breaded and battered in store for a light but crispy coating, Jollibee’s upgraded recipe promises to be juicier than ever before. Intentionally crafted for an unmistakably savory yet simple piece of chicken, tender lovers and loyalists now have the perfect option from Jollibee as the brand’s elevated Chicken Tenders join the ranks of the unbeatable Chickenjoy fried chicken and Chicken Sandwich.

Pairing perfectly with Jollibee’s Chicken Tenders is the new Signature Tender Sauce – a velvety sauce that perfectly balances sweet and savory with a tangy touch to bring a flavor-packed punch to every bite. This signature seasoned sauce is made specially to go with Jollibee’s Chicken Tenders and bring its already delectable chicken lineup to a whole new level. Looking for even more options? Jollibee has five other sauces – including their classic Chickenjoy Gravy, Pineapple BBQ, Honey Mustard, Creamy Siracha Mayo, and Ranch – for those who prefer a classic dip option.

Jollibee’s new Chicken Tenders and Signature Tender Sauce are available now at all U.S. Jollibee locations. Enjoy a three-piece starting at $8.99, a six-piece starting at $15.99, a 10-piece bucket starting at $23.99, or a three-piece tender combo with a drink and side starting at $12.99, all with choice of sauce included. Additionally, swap any Chickenjoy piece in a meal for a chicken tender to give Jollibee’s new recipe a try.

“We know that for chicken tender lovers, there’s no substitute. That’s why we crafted our new Jollibee Chicken Tenders with them in mind, focusing on quality and superior flavor in each bite. We’re confident our new recipe will become an instant favorite and impress even the most discerning palates,” said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee Foods Corporation, North America. “These juicy tenders are perfect on their own, but even better when paired with our new Signature Tender Sauce. So go ahead – dip, dunk, or smother – it’s a joyful and flavorful experience for everyone!”

Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to spread the joy of eating across North America on its way to becoming one of the top five restaurant companies in the world. Be sure to follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on new menu items, upcoming store openings, and other exciting announcements and events happening soon.