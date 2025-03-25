Global restaurant brand, Jollibee, crowned “best fast food fried chicken” in America by USA TODAY, announced its first 2025 merch drop. The debut collection will be exclusively available online at the Jolly Merch Shop starting at 9 a.m. ET on March 28, 2025. Featuring a curated mix of Classic/Retro and University/Varsity styles, Jollibee’s latest clothing and accessories line-up plays into both nostalgic and newer fashion trends to deliver fun-spirited designs and exciting new color options.

Beloved for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie, Jollibee invites customers to check out both its Classic/Retro and University/Varsity merch offerings while supplies last. Designed with elevated style and comfort in mind, throw on these refreshingly unique pieces to be ready for whatever the day has in store. The Classic/Retro line offers an assortment of timeless fan favorites and blends the brand’s iconic motifs seamlessly into everyday fashion. Jollibee fans can also score major style points with the new University/Varsity line – a bold take on the athleisure aesthetic, with a jolly collegiate twist. Comfort has never looked so cool with these sporty sets.

All adult apparel items feature a versatile unisex cut available in sizes XS – 3XL. Pricing starts at $20 for apparel and $15 for accessories. For fans planning to shop the March 28 drop, be sure to make a fast-break for these slam-dunk styles:

CLASSIC/RETRO:

Red Boxy T-Shirt: Made with 100% cotton, this boxy oversized t-shirt unlocks street-ready drip and a vintage vibe.

“I Jollibee” T-Shirt: A must have to show some hometown pride or rep America and its most famous cities, available in the following: NY (black), LA, (navy) SF (maroon), and USA (white).

Dark Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt: This classic color and cut joins the loungewear line-up, and it goes with everything.

Dark Blue Tote Bag: Carry all the essentials – including Jollibee to-go items! – in this simple yet durable tote bag.

UNIVERSITY/VARSITY:

T-shirt and Shorts Co-Ord Set: Stay effortlessly cool and comfortable in this perfectly coordinated T-shirt and shorts set, available in red/white or all black.

Tracksuit: This tracksuit set adds a sleek streetwear vibe fit for working out, lounging around, or heading to the airport. Available in blue and black.

“Our Classic/Retro line is a delightful throwback, brimming with nostalgic charm, while our University/Varsity line blends Jollibee’s iconic spirit with contemporary style, perfect for showcasing your Jollibee pride on campus and beyond,” said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee North America. “We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on our new Spring merch, and we hope that these items bring them the same feeling of joy and connection they get from walking into a Jollibee store.”

But wait, there’s more! As the days get longer, Jollibee will be treating fans to two more exclusive drops on its Jolly Merch Shop – one in May and one in June. Be on the lookout for more cool colors and styles, including a Retro Green Jollibee Baseball Cap, Classic White Boxy T-Shirts, Knitted Polos, and even an Adult-sized Jolly Bee Onesie for those who want to get in on all of the buzz! Jollibee’s merch is a celebration of the joy that defines the Jollibee experience, and fans will not want to miss the chance to rep their Jollibee pride with these limited-edition pieces. While the exact dates and times will not be announced until later, Jollibee promises that these next two drops will definitely be worth the wait!

The Jolly Merch Shop is a celebration of what Jollibee is all about, and what the brand’s fans love the most – spreading joy and connecting people from all walks of life. Each Jolly Merch Shop order is thoughtfully assembled in ready-to-gift packaging to spark instant joy upon delivery. As a special “thank you” to shoppers for their brand support, items are presented in a custom, branded box filled with colorful tissue paper, an array of Jollibee stickers, and an exclusive voucher that can be used for future orders. Those that place an order for the first drop will also receive $5 off their next order at the Jolly Merch Shop.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world by spreading its “joy of eating” to everyone. As Jollibee continues to expand its fanbase in North America, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements.