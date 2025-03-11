Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, recently named “the best fast-food fried chicken” in America by USA TODAY, announced the launch of its first franchising program in the U.S. Best known for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and other delicious menu items, the quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing restaurant companies. Jollibee is seeking high-caliber, multi-unit franchisees, who can not only bring operational expertise and development capabilities, but also share its passion to bring the joy of eating to everyone.

Jollibee opened its first North American location in 1998 in Daly City, CA, and currently operates 76 stores spanning 14 states in the U.S. and 28 stores in Canada. Jollibee’s projected expansion goal is to have 350 stores across both the U.S. and Canada in the next couple of years. Jollibee’s franchising program will play a critical role in this growth strategy, with franchise-owned stores projected to make up the majority of its footprint.

Boasting strong sales, Jollibee restaurants in the U.S. reported average gross sales of $4.3M in the prior calendar year.* The joyful dining brand has also enjoyed 50 consecutive months of positive same-store sales growth, driven largely by increasing customer transactions, a rare feat nowadays in the QSR industry. Additionally, Jollibee has received an array of notable accolades, in addition to USA TODAY, international food website, Eater, named its fried chicken as the “best chain fried chicken in America,” and leading industry publication, Ad Age, naming it one of “America’s Hottest Brands.”

The U.S. fast-food market is one of the largest in the world, with Americans spending billions annually on fast food. Within this market, there is a growing demand for alternatives to the traditional American fast-food and QSR chains. Jollibee’s ability to offer an innovative and distinct menu places it in a favorable position to capitalize on the growing demand for diverse and exciting options. Jollibee’s competitive pricing structure also appeals to value-conscious consumers, adding to its strong potential for sustained sales.

“Jollibee brings a special warmth and hospitality to the QSR landscape in North America – it’s a unique element that our brand is very proud of, and we are even more proud to provide that joyful dining experience that you won’t find anywhere else,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. “Franchise candidates have the opportunity to build upon 47 years of expansion and usher in a new era for Jollibee.”

Jollibee has established a U.S. subsidiary, JBM LLC (JBM), to operate its U.S. franchise program. JBM is currently vetting potential franchisees with strong restaurant operations experience and will soon be awarding franchises in both existing and new markets.

Under the new franchise program, JBM will be offering a range of ownership opportunities to fit various locations and business needs. Qualified candidates will be able to choose from stand-alone buildings with or without drive-thru, strip mall endcaps, urban storefronts, and exterior mall entrances. Jollibee is also open to exploring opportunities in other high-traffic locations, like airports, transit hubs, food courts, and college campuses with the right experienced operators.

Franchisees will become a big part of Jollibee’s operations, benefiting both from Jollibee’s comprehensive restaurant support and training program as well as the brand’s strong presence and customer loyalty. For more information about the franchise program, such as application requirements and frequently asked questions, please visit www.jollibeefoods.com/franchising.

*Gross sales data is based on the 62 restaurants operating in the U.S. for the entirety of 2023. Gross sales for free-standing restaurants ranged from $1,569,994 to $7,613,170 (median $4,752,665; and 14 restaurants exceeding avg). Gross sales for in-line restaurants ranged from $1,792,820 to $9,190,026 (median $4,238,667; 14 restaurants exceeding avg). Your results may differ. See Item 19 of the JBM LLC FDD for more information.