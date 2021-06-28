Jollibee Celebrates Launch of Mobile App with Free Peach Mango Pies

Jollibee is now spreading joy online through the launch of their "Jollibee Ordering App."

Jollibee’s new platform allows for new customers and devoted Jollibee fans alike to order their favorite meals, such as the brand’s famous Chickenjoy (Jolly Crispy Chicken in Canada) from the comfort of their home.

The Jollibee Ordering App is available for download via the Apple App Store, or Google Play, and supports orders for delivery and in-store pickup across the United States and Canada.

To celebrate the launch of Jollibee’s new app, Jollibee is running a two-week promotion, gifting customers the brand’s iconic Peach Mango Pie for free, on all orders placed through an account on the app. From June 28-July 12, 2021, customers can redeem the offer by entering the promo code ‘JoyOnline’ at checkout.