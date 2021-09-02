Jollibee, DoorDash to Open Mobile Kitchen in Ontario

International fast-food brand Jollibee, known for its Jolly Crispy Chicken and other signature comfort foods, and DoorDash, a leading last-mile logistics platform, will debut a new mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday, September 2. Created through an exclusive partnership between the two companies, the reimagined, movable restaurant concept will be located at the southwest corner of the CF Lime Ridge Mall. Hamiltonians can enjoy their favourite Jollibee dishes exclusively through online ordering - either by ordering for pickup or delivery through DoorDash (doordash.com or the DoorDash app) or Jollibee's online channels (jollibeefoods.com or the new Jollibee app).

Going a step beyond the traditional ghost or commissary kitchen, the 15-meter traveling kitchen will allow the Jollibee brand to expand its presence in both existing and new markets without the traditional overhead costs of opening a brick-and-mortar store.

"Many restaurants we work with are looking for new ways to cater to their loyal customers and expand their reach and revenue," says Ryan Freeman, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash Canada. "Over the past year, we've seen the power of new kitchen models to help restaurants reach more customers and grow sales, which is why we are excited to have created an innovative mobile kitchen that will help Jollibee meet evolving customer needs. This is one extension of our mission to empower merchants with the tools to grow their business."

DoorDash and Jollibee collaborated on both the design and build-out of the innovative mobile concept, transforming a flatbed trailer into a fully customized working kitchen that features state-of-the-art fryers, optimized utility connectivity, and ample storage and refrigeration space.

DoorDash and Jollibee also worked closely together to identify the ideal location to launch their unique mobile kitchen offering. The companies selected the Hamilton site by pairing Jollibee's expansion objectives with aggregated insights from DoorDash data to help Jollibee maximize customer accessibility and delivery range. The mobile kitchen will service surrounding areas, including Downtown Hamilton, Stoney Creek, McMaster University, and Hampton Heights and will remain in Hamilton for at least six months before eventually traveling to a new (to be determined) North American locale.

"As we continue to expand our store network across Canada, the mobile kitchen provides the ideal platform to serve our customers in a more flexible and far-reaching capacity, especially in communities where we don't yet have a physical store location," says Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Foods Corporation North America, Philippine Brands. "DoorDash has been an indispensable business partner throughout this process, enabling us to optimize its seamless ordering and helping us to access new customers, and we are thrilled to be able to extend our signature 'joy of eating' through the power of this innovative partnership – throughout Hamilton and beyond."

The mobile kitchen will service customer orders seven days a week, from 10 AM to 9 PM daily, and offer a limited menu of iconic Jollibee dishes, including:

Jolly Crispy Chicken (Original or Spicy): Jollibee's signature fried chicken is available in original or spicy and is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next-level flavor. Enjoy with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping.

Jolly Spaghetti: This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

Peach Mango Pie: No meal is complete without this dessert made with peaches, real Philippine mangoes and an irresistibly light and crispy crust.

Last year, Jolly Crispy Chicken was among the top 10 most ordered food items on the DoorDash platform and Peach Mango Pies ranked in the top 20 most ordered list.

In celebration of the new store opening, starting tomorrow, Jollibee fans across the nation can receive a free Peach Mango Pie on orders of $15 or more when they order on DoorDash at participating Jollibee locations and use the code "JOLLIFREE". Customers who redeem the code also will be entered for a chance to win a year of free Jollibee from DoorDash, no purchase necessary. Plus, DashPass members can enjoy their Jollibee delivery order with $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more.

Today, DoorDash offers delivery and pick-up to customers across 70 Jollibee locations throughout Canada and the U.S. Most recently, Jollibee launched delivery from its own channels, jollibeecanada.com and the Jollibee mobile app, with delivery capabilities powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform.