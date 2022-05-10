Jollibee Opening in Downtown Los Angeles

International restaurant sensation Jollibee, known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken and Jollibee Chicken Sandwich, will unlock its doors for the first time in Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) on Thursday, May 12, 2022 to a crowd of excited, hungry, life-long fans and curious newcomers who are looking to get their hands on Jollibee’s tasty menu items and experience what Anthony Bourdain once described as the “whackiest, jolliest place on Earth.”

Primely located at 729 West 7th Street in the heart of the city’s Financial District, the new location is situated across the 7th Street/Metro Center Station and The Bloc, a prominent shopping desti-nation for residents, office workers, and visitors.

“We couldn’t wait a moment longer to open our doors in one of the world’s most dynamic and di-verse metropolitan hubs that boasts such a strong sense of community among those who live and work in Downtown Los Angeles,” says Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honey-bee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. “We look forward to contributing to the vibrant food scene and spreading the joy of eating to local LA residents, the Filipino community, and city-goers alike as tourism returns to the city in full force.”

Jollibee’s mission is to bring people together through the joy of eating by serving great-tasting food at great value. The beloved brand is best known for its delicious take on an American favor-ite – fried chicken. Some customer favorites include:

Chickenjoy: Jollibee’s flagship product, Chickenjoy, is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

Spicy Chickenjoy: Another top-seller is Spicy Chickenjoy which is the fiery version of the classic Chickenjoy.

Jollibee Chicken Sandwich: This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich shot to the top of the menu charts.

Spicy Jollibee Chicken Sandwich: A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich fea-tures a sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie: Make sure to leave room for this mouth-watering dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust.

Jollibee’s new DTLA location will be open seven days a week, from 9AM – 9PM daily. Customers can dine at the restaurant beginning on opening day, enjoy their favorite menu items to-go, or order through the following online channels: Jollibee’s new seamless ordering app (now available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the jollibeefoods.com website, and the Door-Dash delivery platform.

Jollibee’s new location adds an element of enthusiasm and a sign of revitalization for an area that is actively recovering from the pandemic. The DTLA location joins Jollibee’s two existing restaurants in the Metro Los Angeles area – 3821 Beverly Blvd. (East Hollywood) and 2700 Colorado Blvd. (Eagle Rock). California also is home to Jollibee’s first U.S. location, which opened in Daly City in 1998 and remains one of its best performing locations in the country.

As Jollibee continues with its aggressive North American expansion goals, Southern California has been and will continue to be a key growth area for the brand. In addition to the new DTLA location, Jollibee plans to open a second location in West Covina, California, by the end of 2022, which is also home to the brand’s North American headquarters.