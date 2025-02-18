In a strategic move that signals the growing importance of automated beverage solutions in the quick-service restaurant industry, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), one of Asia’s largest restaurant companies, has partnered with Botrista to revolutionize their beverage program across their U.S. locations.

“Botrista is a game changer for the beverage industry. We are excited to invest in a company that creates excellent and innovative products, enabling food service operators to deliver a world-class customer experience and providing a substantial runway for sustained profitable growth,” JFC chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said.

This landmark partnership brings together Jollibee’s global restaurant expertise with Botrista’s full beverage program, leveraging their automation technology and Michelin-method drink mastery – creating the perfect partnership to launch their new “Signature Sips” menu.

“Jollibee has an extremely high bar when it comes to ingredient standards and top-quality products, making a partnership with them a perfect blend of product thoughtfulness,” said Sean Hsu, CEO at Botrista. “Together, we’re creating an elevated beverage experience that complements their iconic food offerings while maintaining consistent quality at scale.”

The partnership comes at a time when consumer demand for creative, customizable beverages continues to surge. Industry research by Botrista shows that 84 percent of consumers seek unique experiences and bonding when dining out – a key factor in Jollibee’s partnership with the company.

“We approached the development of the Signature Sips menu with the goal of offering a premium drink experience that would both complement our best-selling food items and encourage people to try Jollibee for the first time,” said Nick Bedell, marketing director of Jollibee North America. “Our team drew inspiration from tropical flavors as we tested 46 flavor variations and hundreds of recipes over a rapid process of just 78 days. The result is the unique and refreshing selection we have today.”

The new Signature Sips menu, powered by Botrista’s technology, features an extensive lineup including:

● Fruit-forward Quenchers like the Tropical Breeze (strawberry, passionfruit, and coconut blend) and Dragonfruit Sunset

● Creamy frozen Freezes including Coconut Dream and Strawberry Bliss

● Premium Teas such as Passionfruit Iced Tea and Lychee Iced Tea

● Specialty items like Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Botrista’s plug-and-play platform enables Jollibee restaurants to:

● Introduce premium craft beverages with minimal additional training

● Create region-specific drink offerings catering to local tastes

● Maintain consistent quality across locations while reducing preparation time

● Generate new revenue streams through an expanded beverage menu

“We’re thrilled to bring these new refreshing drinks to our customers and offer them an elevated and delightful beverage experience that complements our menu perfectly,” says Luis Velasco, senior vice president and marketing head at Jollibee Foods Corporation, North America.

“Whether it’s a midday pick-me-up or a treat to enjoy with your meal, we want every sip to bring a little extra joy to your day. Botrista is making that happen for us.”

The initial rollout has already shown promising results, with participating restaurants reporting significant increases in beverage sales and customer satisfaction scores. As the partnership develops, both companies plan to collaborate on developing new beverage innovations specifically tailored for various markets, where premium drinks and milk teas continue to see strong growth.