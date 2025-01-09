Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, announced that Jollibee Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world, has selected Qualtrics to elevate customer experience for its brands that include Jollibee, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and Smashburger.

“The multi-year agreement underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our global store network. By leveraging Qualtrics, we can consolidate customer feedback from in-store and digital touchpoints, accelerate case resolution, and provide actionable insights for our customer-facing teams,” Marcos Cadena, Global Chief Technology Officer of the Jollibee Group.

“Qualtrics enables us at the Jollibee Group to better understand our diverse customer base, helping ensure that we meet their evolving needs and expectations,” said Jacqueline Fuentes, Head of Global Customer Experience of the Jollibee Group. “Qualtrics provides the capabilities and insights we need to continuously enhance our customer experiences and build stronger connections with the millions of customers we serve worldwide.”

“Companies that win and succeed in today’s fast-moving markets prioritize delivering great experiences their customers love,” said Brad Anderson, President of Product, UX & Engineering, Qualtrics. “Thousands of organizations across the globe, including the Jollibee Group, are using Qualtrics to improve their customer experience by capturing feedback from multiple channels to deeply understand the needs and expectations of their customers and take fast, targeted, and proactive action when and where it matters most.”