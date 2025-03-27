Jollibee, the global restaurant brand celebrated for its delicious fried chicken, announces the nationwide premiere of its next menu blockbuster: new 100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers. Hailed “the best fast-food fried chicken” in America by USA TODAY, Jollibee is bringing its signature quality and expertise to three mouth-watering burger options: the Angus Cheeseburger, Angus Deluxe Burger and Angus Aloha Burger.

Jollibee’s new Angus Burgers start with a handcrafted quarter-pound patty of 100% Certified Angus Beef – a quality marker not found at any other quick service restaurant. More premium than USDA Prime, Choice, and Select beef, Certified Angus Beef is selected based on 10 science-based specifications for marbling, size and uniformity.

Smash-seared to order, all of Jollibee’s Angus Burgers feature melted American cheese and are served on a butter-toasted bun. Each burger is then accompanied by its own all-star cast of fresh toppings to create a truly craveable experience.

The Angus Cheeseburger : A beefy and cheesy classic done right. This burger is garnished with crisp pickles, thinly sliced red onions, ketchup, and Jollibee’s signature burger sauce – a simple yet satisfying masterpiece.

The Angus Deluxe Burger : Perfectly balanced for the complete bite. All the goodness of the Angus Cheeseburger, plus fresh Green Leaf Lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes for a burst of freshness that complements the rich Certified Angus Beef®.

The Angus Aloha Burger: A sweet and savory flavor combination that's sure to transport the taste buds. This unique burger features grilled pineapple, crispy bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, and a tangy Aloha dressing.

“We’re confident that our trio of new premium Angus burgers will be a runaway hit with burger lovers everywhere,” said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee Foods Corporation, North America. “Our burgers are crafted with the same passion, attention to detail and high-quality standards that we bring to all our menu items, which is why we use 100% Certified Angus Beef®. So, the next time you’re craving a next-level burger, we invite you to taste the delicious Jollibee difference!”

Jollibee’s three new Angus Burgers are available at all U.S. locations starting at $5.99. Each burger is available to order on its own or as a combo served with a side and drink.