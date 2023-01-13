Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Orlando Debut

Jollibee is rapidly expanding across North America and sunny Orlando, Florida, is next on the list. Known for offering delicious food at great value, Jollibee is bringing its friendly customer service and signature brand of joy to the city of Orlando.

On January 18, Jollibee will debut its Orlando storefront at 11891 East Colonial Drive and invites hungry Floridians to experience what sets Jollibee apart from its competitors – extraordinary menu offerings and friendly customer service. Jollibee specializes in all things fried chicken and is widely revered for its crispy, juicy, Chickenjoy fried chicken and delectable Chicken Sandwiches. In fact, international food authority Eater.com recently named Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America" after its Chickenjoy bested 14 global brands in four rounds of contests.

"Get ready Orlando. We are ready to serve up the most delicious fried chicken you have ever had," says Maribeth Dela Cruz, president, Jollibee North America. "From the minute you walk through our doors - or line up at our first-ever two-lane drive-thru - to your very last bite, we are determined to make every experience at Jollibee a joyful one for our guests."