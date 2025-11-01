Jollibee is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a BOGO chicken sandwich deal!

From November 6-9, both Original and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches will be buy-one-get-one free for new Jollibee Rewards members. For this deal, new members must add two sandwiches to their order for the reward to automatically apply.

Jollibee’s chicken sandwiches are a fan favorite and have been since their launch. The joyfully delicious, juicy and crispy Original Chicken Sandwich begins with a specially brined and double hand breaded chicken breast fillet spread with a savory umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun. For those craving a spicier experience, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich features a sriracha mayo and is served with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.