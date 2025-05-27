Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, will make its much-anticipated debut in Oregon with the grand opening of its new Hillsboro location on Friday, May 30, 2025. The new Jollibee will be primely located at 10875 N.E. Cornell Road in the Tanasbourne Village shopping center, where it is set to welcome swarms of newcomers and existing fans alike throughout the Portland metropolitan area. With Jollibee’s unwavering commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional service, the new store is poised to become a beloved fixture in the city’s dynamic dining scene as the brand continues to create tremendous buzz in North America.

Crowned “the best fast-food fried chicken in America” (USA TODAY), Jollibee is revered for its delicious menu offerings – such as its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken and Chicken Sandwiches – as well as its newer additions – like the brand-new 100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers. On a mission to spread the ‘joy of eating’ to everyone, Jollibee sets itself apart by offering great-tasting food at good value, paired with its welcoming atmosphere and heartfelt hospitality. This proven recipe for success is behind Jollibee’s ever-growing, cult-like following among foodies, families and fried-chicken lovers (and now burger lovers!) from coast to coast.

With the opening of its new Hillsboro location, Jollibee invites first-time guests from around the city to taste for themselves why people line up for hours (and even camp out overnight!) to be among the first in line.

Chickenjoy (Original and Spicy): The brand’s famous bone-in fried chicken that’s crispy, juicy, and bursting with flavor; it comes with a side of silky, savory gravy for delicious dipping with every bite.

Chicken Sandwich (Original and Spicy): A 100% white-meat chicken breast fillet slow-marinated and double hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside; it is served on a toasted brioche bun spread is spread with Jollibee’s signature umami mayo. The spicier version features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

100% Certified Angus Beef Burgers: Hand-seared to perfection, every layer of these made-to-order burgers is designed to satisfy, from the perfectly seasoned beef to the buttery-soft bun.

Peach Mango Pie: This iconic treat features a crispy, golden-brown crust filled with a delightful combination of sweet, juicy peaches and ripe mangoes. The perfect balance of textures and flavors makes this hand-held pie a truly irresistible snack or dessert.

Ube Pie – Made with 100% real Ube, its sure to be a hit with those looking to try a truly unique treat that they won’t find anywhere else. Popular in Southeast Asia and known for its vibrant purple hue, Ube is smooth with an enticingly sweet, yet mild flavor.

Pineapple Quencher – Boasting a genuine pineapple flavor that’s both vibrant and satisfying, this signature Jollibee beverage is the perfect complement to any Jollibee meal; it also can be enjoyed all on its own as a perfectly refreshing pick-me-up.

For those who want to check out Jollibee’s first Oregon location, here are the key details:

Address: 10875 N.E. Cornell Road, Hillsboro, OR 97006

Hours of Operation: 9am to 11pm, seven days a week.

How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service, with online ordering available in the coming weeks.

“We are very excited to continue expanding our footprint in the Pacific Northwest with the opening of our very first Jollibee in the State of Oregon – it has been a dream for a long time, and we’re thrilled to finally make it a reality in Hillsboro,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. ” The Portland metro area has a vibrant food scene that embraces international flavors, so we can’t wait to introduce our joyfully unique dining experience to the area’s residents and visitors, especially those seeking new and exciting culinary experiences.”

To celebrate this milestone grand opening, Jollibee is bringing even more joy to the occasion with three days of in-store promotions. Each day, the first 50 in-store customers and first 50 drive-thru customers will be gifted these Jollibee goodies:

Day 1: One year of free Chickenjoy fried chicken (one 6-piece bucket per month for 12 months) and an exclusive Jollibee t-shirt designed just for this store opening.

Day 2: Jolly Waves Tote Bag – Carry all the essentials (including Jollibee to-go items!) in this classic red and white canvas bag. It’s perfect for school, work or a trip to the coast – whatever floats your tote!

Day 3: Jollibee Red Bucket Hat – A streetwear must-have that features Jollibee’s embroidered logo front and center. Like Jollibee’s Chickenjoy Bucket, it is fast becoming a brand icon in its own right.

The Pacific Northwest is a key market for the rapidly growing brand, which opened its first Tacoma, WA location in October 2023 followed by a new Seattle, WA location in June 2024. Now, Jollibee looks to accelerate its North American growth with the goal of becoming a $1 billion business by 2028, and the region is an integral part of that growth. Along with the Portland metro area, Jollibee plans to bring its deliciously different menu to both existing and new markets, with cities like San Francisco, CA and Queens, NY on the horizon.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which envisions becoming one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world. Founded in the Philippines over four decades ago, Jollibee believes that great-tasting food and a joyful spirit knows no boundaries. The brand’s signature hospitality is rooted in its culture of warmth and care, welcoming every customer with a smile and making them feel at home from the moment they walk through the door.

As Jollibee continues to take the U.S. by storm, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements. To unlock new and exciting deals and freebies, sign up for Jollibee Rewards, a free loyalty program tailor-made for the brand’s super fans.