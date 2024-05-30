Global restaurant brand, Jollibee, beloved for its crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken, mouth-watering chicken sandwiches, and wildly popular Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its first location in Seattle, WA, on Friday, June 7, 2024. Primely located in the city’s South End area at 3820 Rainier Avenue South in the Rainier Valley Square shopping center, the new Jollibee promises to deliver a joyful dining experience to both its loyal fans and curious first-timers who want to see for themselves what the buzz is all about. Jollibee’s new outpost in The Emerald City marks its third in Washington State and 101st store in North America, as the restaurant sensation continues to gain swarms of new bee-lievers with each new opening.

Rainer Valley is not only considered one of Seattle’s most scenic areas, but also one of the country’s most diverse neighborhoods that boasts a dynamic cultural richness and strong sense of community. These attributes make Rainier Valley a perfect locale for the brand, as Jollibee believes that great food knows no boundaries and that there is something for everyone on its deliciously diverse menu line-up.

Proclaimed “the best chain fried chicken in America” by influential food website, Eater.com, Jollibee serves up this American favorite in a variety of ways. For many, a Jollibee meal would not be complete without digging into one of these signature menu items:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee’s signature bone-in fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone to deliver deep flavor.

Chicken Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices.

: The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices. Peach Mango Pie: Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust.

Jollibee invites Seattleites of all ages to discover what the buzz is all about (hint: a truly joyful dining experience that offers something for everyone!). For those planning to check out the new Jollibee – Seattle store, here are the details:

Address: 3820 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118 (Rainier Valley Square shopping center)

3820 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118 (Rainier Valley Square shopping center) Hours of Operation: 9AM – 11PM, seven days a week

9AM – 11PM, seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, drive-thru and take-out, with online ordering available in the coming weeks

“Jolly Day, Seattle! We are so thrilled to bring our joyful dining experience to both our fans and those who will be enjoying Jollibee for the very first time,” Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. “Rainer Valley reflects such a beautiful mosaic of cultures where everyone feels welcome – we cannot wait to be part of such a diverse yet close-knit community that has also become a culinary destination in its own right.”

The grand opening celebration promises to be swarming with the fun and excitement that makes Jollibee openings so special. To amp-up the joy, Jollibee will be hosting a three-day promotion, whereby the first 100 customers who come in each day and spend $35 or more will be gifted these Jollibee goodies:

Day 1: One year of free Jollibee Chicken Sandwiches (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) and an exclusive Jollibee t-shirt designed just for this opening

Day 2: Jollibee Beanie (for those chilly Seattle winters)

Day 3: Jollibee Bucket Hat (just in time for summer!)

On a quest to become one of the world’s top-five restaurant companies, Jollibee’s new Seattle location joins its two existing Washington State locations: Tacoma, WA (4502 S. Steele Street), which opened in October 2023, and Tukwila, WA (1374 Southcenter Mall), which is where the beloved brand first opened its doors in the state back in 2010. As Jollibee continues its expansion across North America, it looks forward to spreading its “joy of eating” in new markets, like Portland, OR, as well as growing its presence in key regions, like New York City (Queens, NY) and North Texas (Arlington, TX), where consumer buzz for the brand continues to grow.