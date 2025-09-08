Jollibee, the beloved global restaurant sensation and two-time reigning winner of USA TODAY’s ‘Best Fast Food Fried Chicken’ award, is delighted to unveil its newly enhanced mobile app. Available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play, the app unlocks even more joy and convenience for its swarms of fans across North America, allowing them to easily order mouth-watering favorites like Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pie.

The new app delivers a refined, user-friendly experience, putting Jollibee’s great-tasting food at a good value that is always served with joy right in the palm of every fan’s hand. Key features designed to streamline the ordering process include allowing users to customize and re-order their must-have bites, track orders, and skip the line for quick and effortless pickup. Flexible payment options now give users the ability to use Apple Pay or Google Pay to place their orders for even more convenience when a craving strikes.

For Jollibee Rewards members, the app offers a seamless, fully integrated loyalty experience. In just one tap users can check their program status, refer friends to earn bonus points, and redeem their Jolly Points for even jollier rewards. An all-new store locator function allows users to stay up to date on the latest happenings at their nearest Jollibee. Through the optimized mobile app, it’s never been easier to experience the joy that’s found in every Jollibee visit.

To celebrate the exciting launch, Jollibee is offering an exclusive reward for new Jollibee Rewards members during the month of September. Customers who sign-up for Jollibee’s loyalty program will get $5 off their order when they spend $10 or more. Fans can download the new mobile app to access this offer and order their tried-and-true Jollibee favorites or discover something deliciously different to unlock a new world of craving.

“At Jollibee, we’re always looking for ways to bring joy to our customers—not just through our food, but through every interaction – whether that’s in store or online,” said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee North America. “Our revamped app is designed to enhance the overall Jollibee experience, whether you’re ordering your favorite Chickenjoy or enjoying exciting rewards from our loyalty program. It’s another step in our commitment to delivering the best possible experience to our fans.”

Jollibee, the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, is a global restaurant company committed to spreading the “joy of eating.” Aspiring to be one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world, Jollibee continues to multiply its beloved fanbase throughout North America. Driven by innovative menu items, continuing expansion into new and existing markets, and both consumer-first and tech-forward thinking, Jollibee is on its way to becoming a $1 billion business by 2028.

To stay up to date on all things Jollibee, including upcoming store openings, product launches, and other exciting news, follow @jollibeeus on Facebook and Instagram and @jollibeeusa on TikTok.