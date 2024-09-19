Jon Taffer, an award-winning hospitality expert and star of popular TV show Bar Rescue, has partnered with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to support restaurants in need of assistance with the launch of the new SkyTab Rescue Mission contest. Starting today, restaurant owners can apply to receive a $20,000 business grant, a one-on-one personalized consulting session with Jon Taffer, and a complete SkyTab POS system for their restaurant or bar. Last year, Shift4 & Jon Taffer awarded two Rescue Mission winners in the first iteration of this initiative and are looking to further the support of small businesses with this new contest.

“Small businesses are at the heart of what makes this country thrive,” said Taffer. “Last year, SkyTab launched its first Rescue Mission where we equipped two small businesses with the right technologies and know-how to be successful in today’s economy. The response was overwhelming. So many businesses need our help. That’s why we’re launching SkyTab Rescue Mission 2.0 to help even more business owners.”

SkyTab POS is a modern, all-in-one technology platform that allows restaurants and bars to deliver exceptional guest experiences and manage every aspect of their business. It includes integrated online ordering and reservations, contactless/QR code ordering and payment, built-in marketing tools and loyalty program, mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment, comprehensive reporting, and much more.

“We’re excited to partner once again with our friend Jon Taffer to help more restaurants succeed with the SkyTab Rescue Mission,” said Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman. “In addition to the grant money being offered to the winners and Jon’s valuable expertise, our SkyTab POS system is a powerful tool that can transform a business’s operations to help them thrive. It’s a truly game-changing solution that empowers restaurant owners to streamline and enhance their operations while future-proofing their business.”

For more information or to enter the contest, please visit www.skytab.com/rescuemission. Applicants will be required to submit a short video explaining why they need a Rescue Mission and how they’ll use the grant funds. The deadline to enter is October 14th, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET.