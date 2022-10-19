Jordan Hospitality Group Names Amos Durbin Chief Operations Officer

Jordan Hospitality Group (JHG), Donatos largest traditional franchise partner, appointed Amos Durbin as Chief Operations Officer to support its national growth plan.

As COO of JHG, Durbin will oversee all store operational initiatives including development, supply chain, training, and field support to grow average unit sales volumes and profitability, while JHG continues its explosive expansion across the United States.

“I’ve always known there was great potential for Donatos throughout the Midwest region, and I am excited to stand alongside Ron and help with the next chapter for our forward-thinking brand,” sasys Amos Durbin.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amos to JHG and look forward to him bringing his fresh perspective and unparalleled industry experience to our leadership team,” Jordan adds. “As the brand continues to grow and transform, Amos’ results-driven engagement and focus on experiential dining will lead us to operational excellence.”

Durbin’s goals are not only to focus on location growth but mentoring and creating a team of customer-centric professionals to take Donatos into the next era of its amazing brand story.

“I am proud to be a part of the JHG family, where my core values align. I am excited that my professional experience will be utilized to continue growing Donatos into a household name while embracing the brand’s mission of creating a superior product, hiring great people, and promoting goodwill in business and the community,” said Durbin.

Durbin brings over 20 years of restaurant leadership experience to Jordan Hospitality Group. He previously served as VP of Franchise Operations for Donatos and lead all operations. During his 4.5 years at Donatos, Amos has helped the partners double their EBITDA, build average unit sales by over $4,000 per week, and develop the brand in new and existing markets. Before Donatos, Amos led the Midwest region for DineBrands and supported over 450 restaurants with a team of 12. He spent 14 years with Red Robin and held multiple leadership positions, ending his career as the Regional Operations Director for New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Durbin earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati. When Durbin isn't working on fine-tuning the operations at JHG restaurants, he can be found spending time with his wife and daughter, Alissa and Kameryn, and fishing or golfing when time allows.