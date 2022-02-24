JRI Hospitality to Open Mokas Cafe in Wichita, Kansas

JRI Hospitality will open the Wichita location of its Mokas Cafe brand on February 27 — and is giving back to the community in the process.

The new Mokas, which will be located at 143 N. McLean Blvd. in Wichita’s Delano District, will be the third Mokas in Kansas as Salina-based JRI Hospitality prepares for an extensive expansion of the brand.

On February 27 — and for the first month after the grand opening — Mokas will donate 10 percent of all 16 and 20 ounce specialty hot drink sales to Wichita’s Littlest Heroes, a nonprofit that encourages and supports medically fragile children who are battling different life-threatening medical conditions or diseases.

Mokas Cafe combines an exceptional and diverse menu of freshly brewed coffee options with a delicious menu of breakfast, wraps, salads, and pastries to create a rich dining and coffee experience for guests. The existing locations in Salina and Hays have been open for more than a decade and serve breakfast and lunch options in a cozy, inviting setting.

Jason Ingermanson, founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality, said the new Mokas grand opening is a milestone for the company, but also an opportunity to support a great cause.

“We’re excited to open the new Mokas Cafe in Wichita, and we are proud to partner with Wichita’s Littlest Heroes to make it even more special,” Ingermanson says. “Contributing to the community is part of our DNA and the work this organization is doing to support children fighting medical conditions is extremely important. We look forward to serving the people of Wichita and giving them a great new option for coffee and dining.”

Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality owns and operates over 80 restaurants, including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, The Original Grande, and Chompie’s Restaurants. JRI is projected to expand its reach with 20 projects per year in the next few years. JRI Hospitality’s restaurants are located in 15 states. The company’s focus on unique restaurant experiences and quality customer service is helping fuel the demand for its brands.