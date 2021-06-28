JRI Hospitality to Open New Mokas Café in Wichita, Kansas

JRI Hospitality, which operates four restaurant brands throughout the United States, will open a new location of its Mokas Café brand in Wichita in the first quarter of 2022.

The new Mokas, which will be located at 143 N. McClean Street in Wichita, will be the third Mokas in Kansas as Salina-based JRI prepares for extensive expansion of the brand.

Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality owns and operates over 75 restaurants, including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, The Original Grande, and Chompie’s Restaurants. JRI is projected to expand its reach with 20 projects per year in the next few years.

Mokas Café combines an exceptional and diverse menu of freshly brewed coffee options with a delicious menu of breakfast, wraps, salads and desserts to create a rich dining and coffee experience for guests. The existing locations in Salina and Hays have been open for more than a decade and serve breakfast and lunch options in a cozy, inviting setting.

Jason Ingermanson, founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality, said the new Mokas in Wichita is another key step in expansion of the brand while providing a new coffee, breakfast and lunch option in an ideal location for Wichita residents.

“We’re excited to bring Mokas Café to Wichita and to continue to expand the brand to reach more and more people,” Ingermanson says. “We believe that Mokas provides an exceptional experience for our customers and look forward to bringing that experience to Wichita.”

Construction on the Wichita location is underway, and the restaurant is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.

JRI Hospitality’s restaurants are located in 13 states. The company is a franchisee of the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers brand and is actively working to attract new franchisees for the three brands that it owns — Mokas Café, The Original Grande, and Chompie’s Restaurants. The company’s focus on one-of-a-kind restaurant experiences and quality customer service is helping fuel the demand for its brands.