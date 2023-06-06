Juice It Up! Announces Multi-Unit Deal in Los Angeles County

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced a multi-unit development agreement that will expand the brand’s fresh, flavorful and functional footprint throughout Los Angeles County in the next five years. The new six-store development deal was signed by franchise group and area developer BMB Foods, Inc., which also owns and operates three other Juice It Up! locations in California’s Inland Empire. BMB Foods, which has been partnered with Juice It Up! for more than seven years, now has exclusive territory rights to develop Juice It Up! within parts of Los Angeles County. The new franchise agreement’s first location is slated to open by the end of 2023.

“Juice It Up! has a half-dozen locations open in various communities throughout Los Angeles County, and we have always seen great potential to further grow our footprint in this highly diverse and populated market, which makes us especially thrilled to expand via this new agreement with BMB Foods,” says Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Business Development at Juice It Up!. “Our valued franchise partners continue to be the driving force behind our expansion in Southern California, and we’re immensely proud to grow throughout the same region that’s home to our franchise development center and reinforce Juice It Up!’s reputation as the go-to smoothie, juice and superfruit bowl destination for L.A. County visitors and locals.”

As Juice It Up! remains committed to reaching 200 locations by 2027, it currently has more than two dozen new locations in the pipeline for development. The brand’s proven recipe for success continues to be a winning formula for its existing team of dedicated franchisees, many of whom are continuing to embrace the brand’s remodel program to update existing locations to its new clean, refreshed and striking store design. Moreover, significant momentum in the smoothie, bowl and juice sector continues to attract entrepreneurs looking for new business opportunities, especially a juice concept that can complement an existing portfolio and create more diversification.

For more than 28 years, Juice It Up! has been a leading player in the smoothie, bowl and juice franchise space, and it continues to attract corporate ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to adopt its successful business model. Attractive franchise economics, an experienced leadership team, unmatched franchise support, and advances in functional food science have become Juice It Up! hallmarks. Juice It Up! is also well-known for industry leading menu and product innovation, which has resulted in a wealth of options for its loyal fans, ranging from its popular Classic and Specialty Smoothies, to its Bowls packed with Açaí and other superfruits and toppings, to its varietal blend of vitamin-packed Raw Juices, and its lineup of fiber-rich plant-based fare.

Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.