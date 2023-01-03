Juice It Up! Announces New Franchise in Highland, California

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced the opening of its new franchise location in Highland, California. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design, the location is owned by first time franchisees and husband-and-wife duo, Louis and Latress Anderson. Located at the bustling Highland Village Plaza, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Highland locals and visitors. Highland marks an attractive spot for the brand to grow as the city has seen its population grow by more than 500% since 1980. Further, the location marks the brand’s 50th location in the Inland Empire of California, as it continues building on its leading California presence.

“My husband and I have been loyal Juice It Up! customers for many years, and we are enthusiastic brand advocates for Juice It Up! products, especially since they combine the best elements of both flavor AND nutrition,” says Latress Anderson. “When considering Juice It Up! as a business, it was easy to see that the quality ingredients and brand mission paved the way for a franchise opportunity that reflected our own personal values as well as an attractive franchise model. As we open our first location in a community that is near and dear to us, we believe Highland locals will appreciate the innovative, tasty smoothies, bowls and juices as much as we do.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Juice It Up! continues to attract franchise partners that are seeing value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs, and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.

Robust same store sales and AUV growth, including a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022, experienced leadership and world class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made it a focus to create products that help support guests in their journey to choose healthier options that are quick and convenient. Juice It Up! has remained a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector and is well-known for sector-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, functional raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up!’s new Highland store is located at 7197 Boulder Ave, Suite 11, and can be reached at (909) 907-5165. The location is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.