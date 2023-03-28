Juice It Up! Announces Partnership with Los Angeles Angels

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced the addition of a new heavy hitter to its lineup. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, just a few miles from Angel Stadium, and with over 80 franchise locations in Southern California, Juice It Up! is proud to step to the plate as a Proud Partner of Angels Baseball, marking the brand’s first professional sports partnership. Juice It Up!’s new baseball sponsorship includes a variety of activations, including in-stadium concessions, fan promotions and community events.

“With deep roots in Southern California and the surrounding communities where so many of our dedicated Juice It Up! franchisees serve our guests, we are thrilled to take the field with a team that’s been synonymous with Southern California for more than 60 years,” says Susan Taylor, President and CEO of Juice It Up. “This new partnership is a natural step for Juice It Up!, especially since our brand personality and motto to ‘Live Life Juiced’ overlays perfectly with the passion and excitement fans bring to their love for the Angels.”

Central to its partnership with Angels Baseball, and brand new to Angel Stadium and its legion of fans, Juice It Up! will operate a concession stand in the third base courtyard, which will feature the brand’s superfruit bowls, including its Açaí Berry Bowl and Dragon Fruit Bowl topped with tasty granola, strawberries, and blueberries. Fans can enjoy their flavorful and functional treat conventionally in a bowl or in a souvenir helmet to commemorate their time at the ballpark.

Juice It Up! also will activate its Angels Baseball sponsorship with a fun and innovative in-game promotion guaranteed to have fans keeping close tabs on the Angels bullpen and its win column. All season long, every time an Angels pitcher records an official “Save” at the Big A, Juice It Up! will celebrate with guests by offering a small Classic Smoothie for free! To claim their free smoothie, fans must be Juice It Up! Rewards members and visit the brand’s more than 80 locations in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside or San Bernardino counties participating locations the day after the Save.

“As an Orange County native, I have been a fan of the Angels for decades, and I am very grateful for this opportunity to partner with the team,” says Chris Britt Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Juice It Up! “Going to Angel Stadium to cheer on the Halos is something I’ve done since I was a kid, so my excitement is off the charts to be able to offer our famous Açaí and Dragon Fruit Bowls to a community of Angels fans that I have been a part of for so long. I know everyone will just love them!”

Complementing its fan activation when an official Save is recorded, along with the in-stadium availability of the brand’s delicious superfruit bowls, Juice It Up!’s multifaceted agreement with the Angels includes a variety of highly visible in-stadium signage and sponsorships of community events such as the annual Angels 5K Run in July.

“Angels Baseball and Juice It Up! is the perfect double play combination” says Ed St. Geme, also a Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Juice It Up! “As we continue to build on several years of accelerating growth in California and beyond, pairing the tradition of the Halos at the Big A with our brand’s popular Açaí and Dragon Fruit bowls, along with the many fan and community activations, should be a real winner for Angels Baseball, Juice It Up! and our amazing franchise partners.”

Since 1995, Juice It Up! has delivered products that help support guests in their wellness journeys with menu choices that are quick, convenient and healthier than other options. Following a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022 in sales and other franchise metrics, the brand is continuing to cement its status as a leading franchise offering in the smoothie and juice sector and reinforcing its widespread reputation for menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, Açaí and other superfruit bowls, functional delicious raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies. Robust sales, AUV growth, experienced leadership and world-class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of both popular and lesser-known superfruits and functional food science.

“We are so pleased to welcome Juice It Up! as a proud partner of the Angels,” says Angels Chairman, Dennis Kuhl. “We welcome the opportunity to team up with local brands to expand the stadium’s offerings and give fans even more options when visiting the park, all while cheering on our beloved team.”