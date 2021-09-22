Juice It Up Begins Fall with Trio of Limited-Time Offerings

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, ushers in the holiday season this year on September 22 – the first day of autumn – with a delicious trio of limited-time offerings. Available through the end of the year, Juice It Up!’s innovative Ginger Chai Chiller Smoothie and exciting new Horchata Bowl join the brand’s popular Horchata Smoothie – a guest favorite that debuted last year – to create a unique lineup of year-end treats guaranteed to spice up the holidays. Known for serving up some of the most functional and best-tasting smoothies, bowls and fresh raw juices in the industry, Juice It Up! will offer the new fall items for a limited time, now through December 31.

While many national juice bar and coffeehouse brands continue to resurrect the conventional taste of pumpkin during the holiday season, Juice It Up! is taking the road less traveled this year with sweet and spicy creations that stir the senses with ingredients like cinnamon and ginger. Of course, all Juice It Up! products mix flavor with function, so guests can expect the brand’s tasty holiday menu items to support their healthy, active lifestyles with added calcium, potassium and B vitamins, among other nutrients.

“Juice It Up! has long been known as a disruptor in the use of exotic and lesser-known flavors and ingredients, and whenever we introduce unique items like this year’s Ginger Chai Chiller Smoothie and Horchata Bowl/Smoothie, we are reinforcing our standing as an innovator across the booming smoothie, raw juice and bowl landscape,” says Susan Taylor, Juice It Up!’s President and CEO. “The holiday marketplace is often overcrowded in our segment, especially considering the annual deluge of customary pumpkin flavors, so we decided this year to do what we do best as a leader in the smoothie category and mix things up.”

Juice It Up!’s Horchata Smoothie takes traditional horchata flavor to a whole new level by blending almond milk, banana, pitted dates, cinnamon, chia seeds and non-fat yogurt. The Horchata Bowl uses the Horchata Smoothie as a base layer and tops it with granola, almonds, coconut and cinnamon. Whether in a bowl, topped with granola, coconut, almonds and cinnamon, or on its own as a thick and creamy drink, the Horchata products are excellent sources of calcium, fiber and vitamins A, E and B. The Ginger Chai Chiller Smoothie, a rich source of calcium and B vitamins, is a creamy mix of soy milk, chai tea, non-fat yogurt and ginger – a sweet and spicy holiday treat bound to stir the senses, enliven the taste buds and sweeten festive memories in the making.

The three special holiday offerings reflect the latest innovations to be unveiled by Juice It Up!’s industry-leading food science and menu innovation division led by Noah Burgess, the brand’s head of Food Science for nearly a decade. “Food innovation has always been ‘blended’ into the fabric of our DNA – and something we established more than two decades ago as the first brand to introduce Sambazon Açaí in the U.S. for smoothies and bowls,” said Burgess. “Juice It Up! has maintained its position as a trailblazer and industry leader ever since, and we’re so proud of our 2021 holiday introductions. We’re eager to see the reaction we get from our guests when they try these refreshingly unique seasonal concoctions.”