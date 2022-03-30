Juice It Up! Brings Back Chocolate Dipped Açaí Smoothie

Juice It Up! is kicking off the season of açaí with the return of the fan-favorite Chocolate Dipped Açaí Smoothie and Açaí Berry Smoothie. Full of antioxidants, fiber and healthy omega fats, the star of these limited-edition smoothies is Sambazon organic açaí, an ingredient that has been on the brand’s menu for over 20 years. Juice It Up! was one of the first, if not the first, smoothie and bowl franchises in the U.S. to introduce the superfruit to its menus back in 2001, before the little-known Brazilian berry had achieved its reputation as a nutrient powerhouse.

“Juice It Up! takes tremendous pride in its long history of product innovation, which includes serving nutritiously dense smoothies and bowls that are also deliciously satisfying, and organic açaí is a frequent ingredient used in our most functional creations,” says Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! president and CEO. “When we first launched our limited-time Chocolate Dipped Açaí and Açaí Berry smoothies, they became instant hits, and we are excited to deliver on the countless requests from fans to bring back these unique açaí options for the spring season.”

Decadent and creamy while boasting 9 grams of protein, the Chocolate Dipped Açaí Smoothie is made with Sambazon organic açaí, soy milk, ripe banana, and Ghirardelli® chocolate, and is an excellent source of calcium and magnesium. Refreshingly fruity, the Açaí Berry Smoothie is high in Vitamin C featuring Sambazon® organic açaí, strawberries, and tart blueberries. The Açaí Berry smoothie can also be enjoyed as a bowl with choice of nutritional toppings, which is a permanent menu item at all Juice It Up! locations. These two limited-edition smoothies are dairy-free and vegan to ensure that all Juice It Up! guests, including those with dietary restrictions, have the chance to fuel their day the açaí way.

A trailblazer in introducing exotic and lesser-known superfruits to the masses, Juice It Up! has earned a reputation for serving the best-tasting smoothies, bowls, and fresh raw juices in the industry. Always ahead of the curve, Juice It Up! is committed to ingredient transparency – keeping guests informed about what goes into their fresh creations, with the goal of helping them make educated decisions based on personal tastes and wellness goals. Since adding Sambazon® açaí to its menu more than two decades ago, Juice It Up! has been instrumental in helping to make the powerful superfood a household name in the process. The brand continues to operate at the forefront of menu and product innovation to support an array of multipurpose business objectives that cater to the overall guest experience.

Available through June 20, the beloved Chocolate Dipped Açaí and Açaí Berry smoothies will be featured on Juice It Up!’s menu alongside the brand’s many other nutrient-packed juices, superfruit bowls and classic and specialty smoothies. Guests can order the new limited time products through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.