Juice It Up! Brings Back Chocolate Dipped and Açaí Berry Smoothies

Juice It Up! is kicking off the season of açaí with the return of two fan-favorite menu items: the Chocolate Dipped Açaí Smoothie and the Açaí Berry Smoothie. Both creations are available now through May 1. The Açaí Berry Smoothie can be ordered in-store, online, in-app and through third-party apps, whereas the Chocolate Dipped Açaí Smoothie is exclusive to Juice It Up! Rewards App members.

Decadent and creamy while boasting 9 grams of protein, the Chocolate Dipped Açaí Smoothie is made with Sambazon® organic açaí, soy milk, ripe banana, and Ghirardelli chocolate, and is an excellent source of calcium and magnesium. Refreshingly fruity, the Açaí Berry Smoothie is high in Vitamin C featuring Sambazon organic açaí, strawberries, and tart blueberries.

The Açaí Berry smoothie can also be enjoyed as a bowl with choice of nutritional toppings, which is a permanent menu item at all Juice It Up! locations. These two limited-edition smoothies are dairy-free and vegan to ensure that all Juice It Up! guests, including those with dietary restrictions, have the chance to fuel their day the açaí way.