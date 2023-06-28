Juice It Up! Brings Back Popular Sandía Loca Smoothie and Bowl

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, will bring back its immensely popular, limited-edition Sandía Loca Smoothie and Bowl. Meaning “crazy watermelon” in Spanish, the Sandía Loca Smoothie and Bowl are packed with Vitamin C and other immunity-boosting ingredients. Bursting with refreshing summer flavors, this lineup is guaranteed to keep guests cool and hydrated all summer long. Inspired by a traditional Mexican treat that’s made with fresh fruit and commonly served in a hollowed-out watermelon and topped with Tajín, Juice It Up!’s Sandía Loca Smoothie is made of strawberries, watermelon and lime purée blend, lime sherbet and Tajín. Featuring the same smoothie base, the Sandía Loca Bowl takes it to the next level with toppings that include fresh banana, strawberries, pineapple, cucumber, coconut flakes and Tajín, making it a nutrient-dense option loaded with fiber, iron, potassium, Vitamin B and magnesium.

“We’re excited to bring back two HUGE fan favorites that were introduced last summer at Juice It Up! locations. Both the Sandía Loca Smoothie and Bowl were wildly received by our guests when they debuted last year,” says Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “There’s no doubt that watermelon is one of the most popular summer fruits, and we are excited to once again incorporate refreshing and hydrating watermelon with other tasty ingredients to deliver a seasonal lineup bursting with flavor.”

Available all summer long, the new Sandía Loca Smoothie and Bowl will be featured on the innovative Juice It Up! menu alongside the brand’s other limited-edition summer offerings, including the Strawberry Lemonade Twist and app-exclusive Old Fashioned Swirl Smoothies available in Raspberry Cream and Orange Cream, as well as many other nutrient-packed raw juices, superfruit bowls and classic and specialty smoothies. Guests can order the new limited-time products through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are also available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.