Juice It Up! to Celebrate Grand Opening in Madera, California

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, is celebrating its grand opening at Riverwalk in Madera, CA, on Sunday, February 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The new Madera Juice It Up!, located inside Fresh Fill, a Modern Market providing fresh, innovative and health-conscious options, is making it easier for Central Valley locals to enjoy Juice It Up!’s wide variety of fresh, flavorful and functional options. Ever committed to the local community, Juice It Up! and Fresh Fill have partnered with Valley Children’s Hospital to raise funds for the local hospital and its critical work.

“We’re excited to open our fresh and better-for-you concept to our local community where they now have easy access to healthier options on-the-go. Partnering with Juice It Up! to offer delicious smoothies, bowls and raw juices perfectly complement the health-conscious food and specialty selections offered at our store, making it a one stop shop that our guests can really feel good about,” says Brian Rocha, Juice It Up! franchisee and owner of Fresh Fill Convenience Stores, Inc. “Finding creative ways to give back to the communities we serve is incredibly important to our team, and we are thrilled to dedicate our grand opening event to Valley Children’s Hospital and the amazing work they do for families in our region. We’re looking forward to meeting our new community at the fun-filled event for all ages on Sunday, February 27!”

At the grand opening event, guests can purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a variety of prizes including two Disneyland Resort 2-Day Passes. All proceeds from raffle tickets will be donated to Valley Children’s Hospital – the county’s leading critical care center for children under the age of 21. Hospital Mascot George the Giraffe, who has been lifting the spirits of children for more than 70 years, will make a special appearance during the event. Other free activities include a 360-degree photobooth, face painting for kids and a DJ. Juice It Up! samples will be also served to attendees.

“At Juice It Up!, we strive to find unique and innovative ways to deliver our products to guests, and our partnership with Fresh Fill is a natural fit and exciting way to serve the community,” says Susan Taylor, President & CEO of Juice It Up!. “We are proud to open a second Central Valley Juice It Up! location in Fresh Fill, following the tremendous success of the first Juice It Up! Fresh Fill location in Los Banos.”

Fresh Fill with Juice It Up!’s new store is located at 131 Riverwalk Blvd., Suite 100, Madera, CA and can be reached at (559) 598-7172 or wecare@freshfillstores.com. The location plans to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.