Juice It Up! Expanding Further in SoCal

Juice It Up!, announced additional expansion in Southern California, having inked six new franchise agreements that will result in seven new locations being opened in the Southland by the end of 2023. As the brand continues to penetrate new markets, including Central California, Northern California, Arizona and Texas, Juice It Up! also remains committed to its Southern California roots. Overall, the brand now has more than 30 new locations in the pipeline for development, a multi-decade high for the company, which will contribute to the brand’s goal of doubling its unit count to 200+ locations over the next five years.

“We have more than 70 Juice It Up! locations in various markets throughout Southern California, and as new and growing communities continue to clamor for Juice It Up! products, we’re extremely encouraged by the number of new and passionate franchise partners who are excited about our growth prospects along with our simple and easy-to-execute business model,” says Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Business Development at Juice It Up! “Even as our brand is beginning to expand in new regions that include all of California, and parts of Arizona and Texas, Southern California will always be where Juice It Up! began, and we are very proud to expand in our home market.”

Juice It Up! kicked off its Southern California expansion in September with a successful store launch in Perris, which is owned and operated by franchisees Juan Garcia and Juan Carrera. The other Southern California locations to open soon include (with franchisee):

Highland and Menifee: Louis Anderson

Norco: Rene Mejia

Calimesa: Max Zahir

Long Beach: Wesley Cureton

Fontana: Tony Houston

As has been increasingly evident in the franchise world since 2020, significant momentum in the smoothie, bowl and juice sectors continues to attract entrepreneurs looking for new business opportunities, especially a smoothie, bowl, and juice concept that can complement an existing portfolio and create more diversification. Juice It Up!’s proven recipe for success continues to be a winning formula for its existing cadre of dedicated franchisees, many of whom are accelerating their embrace of the brand’s remodel program to update existing locations to its new and refreshed store design.

For more than 27 years, Juice It Up! has been a leading player in the smoothie, bowl and juice franchise space, and it continues to attract corporate ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to adopt its successful business model. Attractive franchise economics, an experienced leadership team, unmatched franchise support, and advances in functional food science have become Juice It Up! hallmarks. Juice It Up! is also well-known for industry leading menu and product innovation, which has resulted in a wealth of options for its loyal fans ranging from its popular Classic and Specialty Smoothies, to its Bowls packed with Açaí and other superfruits and toppings, to its varietal blend of vitamin packed Raw Juices, and to its lineup of fiber-rich Plant-Based fare.

After record-breaking same store sales and total system sales growth years in 2020 and 2021, Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with our winning bran