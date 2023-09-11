Juice It Up! Expands Horchata Lineup and Adds Pumpkin Smoothies

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is welcoming fall and its traditional cool-weather flavors with the expansion of its popular Horchata lineup as well as new app-exclusive pumpkin smoothies. The Horchata and PB Horchata Smoothies are back by popular demand, arriving alongside the new Strawberry Horchata Smoothie and app-exclusive Pumpkin Chai and Pumpkin N’ Spice Smoothies.

Available now through January 2, the Horchata Smoothies pay homage to the warm, spicy and comforting flavors of traditional Horchata with a functional twist, providing an excellent source of calcium, fiber and vitamins A, E and B. The Horchata Smoothie blends almond milk, non-fat yogurt, dates, banana, cinnamon and chia seeds, while the PB Horchata Smoothie features thick and creamy peanut butter and delivers 10 grams of protein. Offering a sweeter and fruitier spin on the classic Horchata Smoothie, the new Strawberry Horchata Smoothie includes strawberries and an apple-strawberry juice blend.

“There’s no denying that pumpkin is the go-to flavor this time of year, and as we welcome autumn, we are excited to offer a variety of seasonal flavors we know our Juice It Up! customers will love,” says Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “We are extremely proud of the success our growing Horchata lineup has experienced, and we remain committed to a wide array of unique menu offerings that cater to our loyal guests who inspire us to think creatively when it comes to seasonal smoothies.”

Juice It Up! is also catering to the ever-growing demand for pumpkin options by offering Juice It Up! Rewards members the exclusive opportunity to treat themselves to the new Pumpkin Chai and Pumpkin N’ Spice Smoothies. Perfect for satisfying seasonal cravings, the Pumpkin Chai Smoothie consists of spiced pumpkin purée, chai tea, non-fat yogurt, fresh ginger and soy milk. The Pumpkin N’ Spice Smoothie is an indulgent blend of spiced pumpkin purée, soy milk and non-fat yogurt. Available now through October 31, these two limited-edition pumpkin smoothies can be ordered exclusively on the Juice It Up! app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards.