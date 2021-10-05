Juice It Up! Expects Record-Breaking Sales in 2021

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, today announced year-over-year same store sales (SSS) increased 16.7% for the third quarter of 2021. Same store sales also impressively jumped 35% year to date. Additionally, Average Unit Volume (AUV) is up significantly over the past four quarters, with the chain’s top 25% averaging more than $800,000 in annual sales and the top 50% not far behind at nearly $700,000. 2021 is on pace to finish as the best sales year in the history of Juice It Up!, with Total System Sales expected to reach more than $42 million, a new all-time high for the 26-year old chain.

Through these first three quarters, not only is the brand substantially surpassing its 2020 sales figures, but Juice It Up!’s YTD same store sales in 2021 have outpaced the same pre-Covid period in 2019 – surging 40%. According to the brand’s leadership team, the extraordinary results achieved in Q3 are largely due to increasing numbers of loyalty members, a continued emphasis on menu innovation focused on equal parts flavor and functionality, and strong digital sales. In fact, less than 2% of all Juice It Up! systemwide sales were digital in 2019. However, 2021 digital sales now are approaching 20% thanks to a mobile app launch, advances in online ordering and expansion of third-party delivery options.

“We are extremely proud of our Q3 performance and encouraged to be headed toward the end of 2021 in top form with considerable brand momentum and more sales records in our sights,” says Susan Taylor, president & CEO of Juice It Up! “In many ways, our Q3 sales performance reflects what we’ve experienced for the previous two years – with same store sales growing impressively last year and even more so through the first three quarters in 2021 – driven by a growing number of dedicated franchisees who continue to embrace the Juice It Up! business model and fuel our success.”

As Juice It Up! tracks toward an estimated $42 million in total system sales for the year, it remains committed to doubling its unit count to approximately 200 locations in the next five years. Currently with nearly 20 locations under development, in Q3, Juice It Up! signed six new franchise deals – two of which were multi-unit agreements – with a large concentration in Northern California, particularly throughout Sacramento and Contra Costa Counties. The brand also reopened five college locations – previously shuttered due to Covid-19 campus closures – throughout the California State University system. The brand has also signed and is in negotiation with new franchise partners for multiple units in Arizona.

As always, food science and menu innovation remained at the forefront in Q3 to deliver exciting flavor profiles and functional options to Juice It Up! guests. A longstanding pioneer in introducing exotic and lesser-known superfruits to the masses, Juice It Up! was the first smoothie chain in the U.S. to add Sambazon Açai to its menu back in 2001 and has continued to blaze trails with its açai and other functional superfruit offerings over the past 20 years. During the third quarter, the brand launched two new limited-time seasonal smoothies, paying homage to an iconic summer flavor. Juice It Up!’s Limeade Squeeze and Blueberry Limeade Smoothies represented an elevated take on limeade with added benefits, including immune-boosting vitamin C. The seasonal limited time offerings helped drive Q3 sales up 10% for the brand’s Classic Smoothie category. The quarter also brought new industry accolades including recognition from QSR naming Juice It Up! one of the top fast-food brands to watch in 2021.

“Juice It Up!’s continued unprecedented sales growth is a true testament to our ever-increasing network of loyal and astute franchisees who are helping each day to author our brand story,” adds Taylor. “The Juice It Up! family of franchise owners are not only savvy businesspeople, but authentic ambassadors who abide by our motto to ‘Live Life Juiced!’ With wellness products in ultra-high demand, and white space throughout the western U.S. for proven healthy fast casual concepts like Juice It Up!, there’s never been a better time to partner with our resurgent brand.”

The brand’s ownership and leadership team has identified markets and specific trade areas in California, Arizona and throughout the Western U.S. that are ideally suited for an established smoothie, bowl and juice concept like Juice It Up! With a proven franchise business model carefully sculpted over the past 26 years, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading healthy food concept.