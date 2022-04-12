Juice It Up! Franchisee to Develop Nine Stores in Northern California

Juice It Up! has announced its newest franchise development agreement for nine stores throughout Northern California, which will include entry into various new markets for the brand. The new development deal was inked with Napa County local and new franchise partner Boby Singh, who has exclusive rights to develop Juice It Up! in the Northern California markets of Sacramento, Santa Maria, Vacaville, Napa, Vallejo and Fairfield.

Before signing on to become its newest franchisee, Singh’s appreciation for Juice It Up! grew as a multi-location owner of numerous Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants. Mountain Mike’s and Juice It Up! have proudly operated under the same ownership flag since 2018, and Singh is expected to harness the same consummate support in the new venture he has experienced for several years as a Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchisee. He will begin serving Juice It Up!’s fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, and nutrient-rich açaí and pitaya bowls at the first location of the nine-store development expected to open in Santa Maria this summer.

“I own and operate many successful Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchise locations throughout Northern California, and when it became time for me to diversify my franchise portfolio with another best-in-class brand, I didn’t have to look far to see that Juice It Up! was the clear choice given my many positive experiences with the brand’s talented ownership team,” says Singh. “Considering the rising popularity of the smoothie and juice industry, I am eager to introduce Juice It Up! to new guests and I am proud to contribute to Juice It Up!’s growing footprint in the northern half of the state.”

For more than 25 years, Juice It Up! has remained a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector, and it continues to attract corporate ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to adopt its successful business model. Robust company financials, an experienced leadership team, considerable franchise support, and advances in functional food science have become Juice It Up! hallmarks. As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Singh’s plans to open additional Juice It Up! franchises throughout Northern California leverages significant sector momentum, coupled with the brand’s recipe for success among its dedicated team of franchisees.

“Juice It Up! is extremely proud to be establishing a significant presence in Northern California, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Boby, especially considering his deep franchise portfolio experience in this region and his commitment to excellence with every new restaurant he opens,” adds Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! president and CEO. “Following a record-setting year, our outlook for 2022 and beyond is very bright, and with more multi-unit developments on the horizon, we are getting closer to our goal of doubling Juice It Up!’s store count within the next four years.”

Coming off a record sales year in 2021, Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie and juice segment.