Juice It Up! Lands 6-Unit Deal in San Diego

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced the brand’s San Diego market entry with a six-unit development agreement that will expand Juice It Up!’s fresh, flavorful and functional footprint throughout San Diego County in the next five years. The new development deal was signed by HGW Capital LLC, granting the franchise group exclusive rights to a territory that includes parts of San Diego, Vista, Escondido, Chula Vista, National City and San Marcos, which will be home to Juice It Up!’s first San Diego-area location. The store is expected to open in late 2023.

“As we considered which brand to partner with for our family business, Juice It Up! was the clear choice, especially since the brand shares our family’s commitment to making healthy lifestyle choices,” says Joe Harry of HGW Capital LLC. “Of course, Juice It Up! also provides great-tasting products that consumers love, and we can’t wait to introduce Juice It Up! to an array of San Diego County communities and connect with the many health-conscious individuals who reside in the southernmost part of California.”

Juice It Up! currently has more than two dozen new locations in the pipeline for development, including multi-unit development deals across Los Angeles County and Northern California, propelling the legacy chain toward its goal of reaching 200 locations by 2027. The brand’s proven recipe for success continues to be a winning formula for its existing team of dedicated franchisees, many of whom are continuing to embrace the brand’s remodel program to update existing locations to its new clean, refreshed and striking store design. Moreover, significant momentum in the smoothie, bowl and juice sector continues to attract entrepreneurs looking for new business opportunities, especially a juice concept that can complement an existing portfolio and create more diversification.

“As Juice It Up! continues to ramp up development activities throughout Los Angeles and Orange County, San Diego County is a natural next step for the brand, and it’s especially notable because it brings Juice It Up! to Southern California in its entirety and reinforces our brand position as a guest favorite all over the state,” says Carlo Verdugo, VP of Operations and Business Development at Juice It Up! “We are thrilled to add to the list of regions throughout California that are embracing our growing footprint, and we are confident that San Diego County will embrace our beloved blend of functional and flavorful bowls, smoothies and juices as much as our neighbors to the north have, and we can’t wait to show off in this new market what has made Juice It Up! a SoCal favorite for almost three decades.”