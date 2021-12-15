Juice It Up! Named One of America's Favorite Chains

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, has been named one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains by Newsweek in partnership with business data platform Statista. The 2022 ranking was based on the results of an independent survey among more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the United States. The Southern California-based brand was one of only 10 companies recognized in the extremely competitive “Juices & Smoothies” category.

“This recognition as one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains is one that we are incredibly proud of being that it is based 100% on feedback from our loyal guests and valued employees who help fuel our success every single day,” said Susan Taylor, president & CEO of Juice It Up! “We are motivated by our customers to continue pushing the envelope in food science and product innovation, and we are committed to providing our franchisees and their staff with the tools needed to grow and thrive. Seeing that our dedication as a brand is being recognized by both our guests and employees is so gratifying, and it renews our passion to continue making them proud as well!”

The America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022 list highlights the nation’s top restaurant chains based on an independent survey of American restaurant customers and employees. In total, over 35,000 evaluations were collected. Participants were asked to rate restaurants on 10 evaluating criteria: Taste of Food, Cleanliness, Hygiene, Transparency, Location, COVID-19, Environment, Accessibility, Service Quality, and Treatment of Employees. Out of 16 categories, only 220 restaurant chains were awarded.