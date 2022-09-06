Juice It Up! Offers Pumpkin Beverages for Rewards Members

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, is offering Juice It Up! Rewards members the chance to treat themselves to popular and much-anticipated fall tastes with the return of a fan favorite, the Pumpkin Pleaser, and the introduction of a new pumpkin delight, the Pumpkin Brew Smoothie. Available now through October 31, these two limited-edition pumpkin smoothies can be ordered exclusively on the Juice It Up! app.

Refreshingly perfect for satisfying seasonal cravings, the Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie is a creamy blend of pumpkin spice pie mix, soy milk and non-fat yogurt, and is also an excellent source of Vitamin A and calcium. The Pumpkin Brew Smoothie mixes functionality with the delicious taste of pumpkin, so guests can enjoy a seasonal treat that also includes 28 grams of protein and is an excellent source of calcium, potassium and B vitamins. Made with cold brew coffee, pumpkin spice pie mix, non-fat yogurt, soy milk and protein powder, the Pumpkin Brew Smoothie is guaranteed to deliver a caffeine boost that will have guests energized and enjoying fall festivities throughout the entire season.

“It wouldn’t be autumn without pumpkin, and every year we see even more demand for pumpkin offerings, so we’re thrilled to unlock a perk for our loyal Juice It Up! Rewards members with an exclusive opportunity to enjoy one of the most popular fall flavors with our Pumpkin Pleaser and Pumpkin Brew smoothies,” says Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “Since launching our Juice It Up! Rewards app, we’ve connected more frequently and effectively with our most loyal guests, and we’ve rewarded them with perks like access to exclusive rewards, and in this case, exclusive menu items. The Pumpkin Pleaser Smoothie and Pumpkin Brew Smoothie are the perfect ways for us to ‘treat’ our customers, usher in autumn and prep for the holiday season on the horizon.”

The Pumpkin Pleaser and new Pumpkin Brew smoothie will be featured on the Juice It Up! mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards.