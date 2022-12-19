Juice It Up! Once Again Named One of America's Favorite Chains

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, superfruit bowl and raw juice chains, has been recognized as one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. Across the nation, 220 restaurants received this recognition, and Juice It Up! was included as one of only 10 chains in the extremely competitive “Juices & Smoothies” category. Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 List is based on the results of an independent survey led by business data platform Statista, which secured nearly 40,000 evaluations from American customers and employees.

“As a brand priority, we constantly aim to deliver smoothies and juices that attract new guests and keep our loyal fans coming back for more by blending flavor with function, but we also endeavor to create meaningful connections with our customers by enhancing their active lifestyles,” says Susan Taylor, President & CEO of Juice It Up! “This recognition from Newsweek for the second straight year highlights our ongoing commitment to our customers and our valuable employees. We are deeply grateful to our team members because they make it their mission to support every guest desire to Live Life Juiced!”

Robust same store sales and AUV growth, including a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022, experienced leadership and world-class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made it a focus to create products that help support guests in their journey to choose healthier options that are quick and convenient. Juice It Up! has emerged as a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, functional raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.