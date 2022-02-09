Juice It Up! Opens in Colton, California

Juice It Up! announced that its first Colton, California, location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design, the new Juice It Up! is owned by new franchisees, longtime customers, and Colton locals Michael and Amanda Prieto. Along with several members of their family, Michael and Amanda are thrilled to bring Juice It Up! to the city of Colton. Located in Centrepointe Plaza, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously healthy and functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Colton locals.

“As frequent Juice It Up! customers and having grown up in Colton, we are confident that our new location will be a success, especially with the support of such a vibrant community we’ve called home for many years,” says Amanda Prieto, Colton franchisee. “In evaluating the many franchise opportunities available, it was important to us when deciding to move forward and to invest that we believed deeply in the brand and the products, so naturally Juice It Up! stood out to us.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Michael and Amanda plan to leverage the momentum and open additional Juice It Up! franchises throughout San Bernardino County. The brand continues to attract other like-minded corporate ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to engage with Juice It Up! and adopt its successful business model, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.

Robust company financials, including a record-setting 2021, experienced leadership and considerable franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks – as much as utilizing lesser known superfruits and leaning heavily into functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, functional raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.