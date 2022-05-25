Juice It Up! Opens First Claremont, California, Location

Juice It Up! announced that its first Claremont, California, location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design, the new Juice It Up! is owned by new franchisees and husband-and-wife duo William Yu and Amy H. Yu. Located in the Claremont Promenade Shopping Center, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously healthy and functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Claremont locals.

“After working in the beverage industry for many years, I’ve seen how attractive the juice and smoothie segment can be for franchising. In deciding to pursue this business venture, Juice It Up! impressed me with its fresh and flavorful products, guest-friendly prices, and the responsiveness and attentiveness of the brand’s franchise support team,” says Yu. “I am very proud to bring the first Juice It Up! to the vibrant Claremont community, and I am confident that area guests will appreciate the brand’s high-quality ingredients and tasty flavors the way I do.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, William and Amy recognized the potential to bring Juice It Up! to new communities. The brand continues to attract other like-minded corporate ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to engage with Juice It Up! and adopt its successful business model, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.

Robust company financials, including a record-setting 2021, experienced leadership and considerable franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks – as much as utilizing lesser known superfruits and leaning heavily into functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, functional raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.