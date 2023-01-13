Juice It Up! Opens First Store in Arizona

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie and superfruit bowl chains, announced the opening of its new Ehrenberg location, marking the brand’s entry into Arizona. Owned and operated by new Juice It Up! franchisee Rod Rezvani, the Ehrenberg location is part of the bustling AZ Travel Plaza, adding to the store’s current food/drink offerings by introducing Juice It Up!’s select lineup of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich açaí superfruit bowls to traveling motorists and Ehrenberg locals alike. Juice It Up! will continue expanding its footprint in the Grand Canyon State with another opening in Kingman slated for the fall of 2023.

“As a co-owner of the AZ Travel Plaza, I often consider new concepts that have the potential to thrive and provide unique experiences to our visitors. Having lived in Southern California, I was familiar with the Juice It Up! brand, which always stood out with its quality products,” says Rezvani. “In bringing the brand to Arizona, I have found the Juice It Up! franchise support team to be tremendous, and we are very confident that everyone associated with the new Juice It Up! in Ehrenberg will contribute to the successful introduction of the brand’s healthy and delicious offerings to local residents and the many visitors who pass through the area.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy, and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Rezvani expects to capitalize on the brand’s growth potential in new communities. Juice It Up! continues to attract other like-minded corporate ambassadors and franchise partners that are seeing value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development and food costs combined with a lighter labor model than other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie segment.

Robust same store sales and AUV growth, including a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022, experienced leadership and world class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged as a formidable player in the smoothie sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up!’s new Ehrenberg store is located at 14283 I-10 Frontage Road and can be reached at (928) 264-0600. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m