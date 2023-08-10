Juice It Up! Opens in Norco, California

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie and superfruit bowl chains, announced that its new Norco location is now open for business, adding to the brand’s leading presence throughout California’s Inland Empire. Featuring a fresh, distinctive and aesthetically appealing store design that includes a welcoming environment and striking architecture that is unmistakably Juice it Up!, the new store is owned by first-time franchisee and military veteran Rene Meija, who anticipates adding future locations and expanding his Juice It Up! portfolio. Located at the bustling Norco Village, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Norco locals and visitors.

“My two daughters worked at other Juice It Up! locations, and through them, I learned a lot about the brand, including its unmatched position in the marketplace, segment-leading menu innovation, strong company culture and impressive business practices,” says Meija. “We are so excited to open our new Norco location and share our love for Juice It Up! with the Norco community, while also helping to support the local workforce by employing team members who are passionate about delivering refreshing smoothies, bowls and juices with high-quality ingredients.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, Juice It Up! continues to attract franchise partners that are seeing value in a franchise opportunity that offers relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs, and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.

Robust same store sales and AUV growth, including a record-setting three-year period from 2019 to 2022, experienced leadership and world class franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks, complementing the brand’s reputation as an innovator of lesser known superfruits and functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged as a formidable player in the smoothie sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up!’s new Norco store is located at 2520 River Rd., Suite 205, and can be reached at (909) 972-0552. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.