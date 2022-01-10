Juice It Up! Opens in Palmdale, California

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced that its first Palmdale, Calif., location is now open for business. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design, the Palmdale Juice It Up! is owned by new franchisee and longtime customer Moe Abukamleh. Along with several members of his family, Abukamleh is thrilled to bring Juice It Up! to the city of Palmdale. Located in the Tierra Subida Center – adjacent to Albertson’s and near Palmdale Regional Medical Center – Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously healthy and functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to the High Desert.

“The opening of our first Juice It Up! in the community we are proud to call home means a great deal to my family,” says Moe along with his brother Sam, who will manage day-to-day operations for their new Palmdale location. “After a lot of product testing, it became clear very quickly that Juice It Up!’s menu of superfruit bowls, smoothies and raw juices are far superior in taste, quality and functionality than any others we tried. We know how important consistency is to the guest experience, and we are confident a visit to Juice It Up! is one our new fans can count on for exceptional products time and time again.”

As the demand for fresh, healthy and convenient menu options like those served by Juice It Up! continues to grow in the Western United States, the Abukamleh brothers plan to leverage the momentum and open additional Juice It Up! franchises throughout Palmdale and the High Desert. The brand continues to attract other like-minded corporate ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to engage with Juice It Up! and adopt its successful business model, especially in new, untapped markets like the High Desert. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.

Robust company financials, experienced leadership and considerable franchise support have become Juice It Up! hallmarks – as much as utilizing lesser known superfruits and leaning heavily into functional food science. For nearly three decades, the brand has made guest health and wellness a priority. Juice It Up! has emerged a formidable player in the smoothie and juice sector and is well-known for class-leading menu and product innovation, including a wealth of options like its popular classic smoothies, bowls packed with superfruits, functional raw juices and fiber-rich plant-based smoothies.

Juice It Up!’s new Palmdale store is located at 38709 Tierra Subida Ave., Palmdale, Calif., 93551, and can be reached at (661) 724-8064. The location’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.