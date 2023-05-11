Juice It Up! Ramps Up Expansion Efforts in Q1

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced that the company has significantly ramped up expansion efforts in the first quarter of the year. In Q1 2023, Juice It Up! inked six development deals and added 15 more stores in development to its growing development pipeline. Through the balance of 2023, the brand expects to open new Juice It Up! locations across various new markets in California, including San Diego, Temecula, Los Angeles, San Marcos, Murrieta Hot Springs, Stockton and Covina. Overall, the popular smoothie and juice chain currently has 40 locations in development in California and Arizona and has open trade areas for development in seven states including California, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. As Juice It Up! continues growing with considerable new franchise momentum, it remains committed to doubling its unit count to approximately 200 locations within the next four years.

“This year, we expect to open more Juice It Up! locations than any year since the brand was acquired in 2018 by our owners Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, and I’m incredibly proud of the development deals we have in progress that underscore the commitment of our passionate franchise support team,” says Susan Taylor, President and CEO of Juice It Up! “As we continue to grow across the West and engage with savvy entrepreneurs and multi-brand franchise owners who see Juice It Up! as an attractive franchise opportunity, we’re also excited to introduce our brand to new markets with our quality smoothies, bowls and juices that deliver the utmost in flavor and functionality.”

In Q1 this year, Juice It Up! opened two new locations – one in Ehrenberg, Arizona, and the other at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, which features the brands acai bowls in the third base courtyard. The new Ehrenberg location marked the brand’s entry into Arizona and builds upon its successful travel center and high-end convenience store models, which provides traveling motorists and groups a healthy option while on the road. Juice It Up! is projected to open eight additional stores in markets throughout California and Arizona by the end of the year, bringing the brand’s 2023 total to at least 10 new locations.

“As we approach our 100 Open Stores milestone, we continue to be strategic and innovative in bringing Juice It Up! to new markets with unique formats that best serve our customers,” says Carlo Verdugo, Vice President of Operations and Business Development at Juice It Up! “Whether in travel centers or stadiums, or our traditional sites in new and existing markets, we’re introducing the brand to a whole new consumer base and providing our guests with convenient and healthy options on the go.”

Complementing an array of robust development activities, several interesting, relevant and effective marketing initiatives propelled Juice It Up! to a successful start to 2023. Ushering in the brand’s first professional sports partnership, Juice It Up! inked a multiyear agreement as a Proud Partner of Angels Baseball in March. With more than 80 franchise locations in Southern California and headquartered a few miles from legendary Angel Stadium, the new partnership with the Los Angeles Angels is a natural step for the smoothie and juice brand. Moreover, in alignment with its longstanding commitment to the creation of flavorful and nutritious options, Juice It Up! kicked off 2023 with the launch of three immunity-boosting, limited-time menu options: the Greentox Smoothie and Mighty-C Immunity Juice, plus the introduction of the nutritious Berry-Lavender Smoothie.

The brand’s ownership and leadership team continue to pursue development with new and existing franchise partners in California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and throughout the Western U.S. With a proven franchise business model carefully sculpted over the past 28 years, record sales and brand momentum, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate single, multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market-leading healthy fast casual concept.