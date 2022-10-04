Juice It Up! Signs Deal to Expand in Bakersfield, California

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced a multi-unit development deal that will expand Juice It Up!’s fresh, flavorful and functional footprint in the greater Bakersfield region in the next three years. The new three-store development deal was signed by longtime Bakersfield resident and multi-unit franchisee Morey Mirkazemi, who will own and operate each store. Mirkazemi, a seasoned operator who owns several other popular quick-service restaurants throughout Central California, now has exclusive territory rights to develop Juice It Up! throughout Bakersfield with the first store slated to open in the southwestern part of the city.

“I discovered Juice It Up! at the 2022 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference and was instantly attracted to the brand’s impressive business model, especially considering the need for a healthy smoothie, juice and superfruit bowl chain in my own community in Bakersfield,” says Morey Mirkazemi. “Juice It Up! stood out with its high-quality, nutrient-rich products that don’t compromise on taste, its upbeat and welcoming environment, and the brand’s straightforward and effortless operations. I am eager to bring Juice It Up! to my community, which I know will welcome the brand enthusiastically.”

Juice It Up! remains committed to doubling its unit count to approximately 200 locations in the next four years, and it currently has more than 30 new locations in the pipeline for development. The brand’s proven recipe for success continues to be a winning formula for its existing team of dedicated franchisees, many of whom are continuing to embrace the brand’s remodel program to update existing locations to its new clean and refreshed store design. Moreover, significant momentum in the smoothie, bowl and juice sectors continues to attract entrepreneurs looking for new business opportunities, especially a juice concept that can complement an existing portfolio and create more diversification.

For more than 27 years, Juice It Up! has been a formidable player in the smoothie and juice franchise space, and it continues to attract corporate ambassadors and franchise partners with a strong desire to adopt its successful business model. Attractive franchise economics, an experienced leadership team, unmatched franchise support, and advances in functional food science have become Juice It Up! hallmarks. Juice It Up! is also well-known for industry leading menu and product innovation, which has resulted in a wealth of options for its loyal fans ranging from its popular Classic and Specialty Smoothies, to its Bowls packed with Açaí and other superfruits and toppings, to its varietal blend of vitamin packed Raw Juices, and to its lineup of fiber-rich Plant-Based fare.

Following record sales years in 2020 and 2021, Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and juice segment.