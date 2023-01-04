Juice It Up! Starts 2023 with New Berry-Lavender Smoothie

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice and superfruit bowl chains, is excited to kick off 2023 with the return of immunity-boosting customer favorites, The Greentox Smoothie and Mighty-C Immunity Juice, plus the introduction of the nutritious Berry-Lavender Smoothie. Full of vitamins and antioxidants, these limited-time menu items are perfect for those beginning the new year with health and wellness goals in mind. Available now through early April, the specialty menu items are full of flavor and offer detox and immunity support, making health and wellness goals more achievable following the busy and often-indulgent holiday season.

“Our guests are committed to ‘Living Life Juiced,’ which includes the pursuit of healthy options, especially at the start of each new year, and we are proud to provide them with offerings that are not only nutritious, but also delicious and immunity-boosting,” says Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “Following an overwhelmingly positive response last year, we are excited for the return of The Greentox Smoothie and Mighty-C Immunity Juice and the introduction of the Berry-Lavender Smoothie, which is packed with vitamins, micronutrients and antioxidants, rounding out our early-2023 lineup of detox and immunity-focused menu items that are ideal for cold and flu season.”

The new Berry-Lavender Smoothie is a delicious blend of blueberries, lemon lavender, pineapple, soy milk and Vital Proteins Collagen, making it an excellent source of Vitamin C, Calcium, B Vitamins, Magnesium, Potassium, Vitamin D, Iron and Vitamin K. Lavender has been an increasingly popular ingredient in the food and beverage space, and Juice It Up! has set the bar within the juice and smoothie industry by being one of the first brands to incorporate the flavor into a smoothie. The Berry Lavender Smoothie not only offers a fragrant lavender flavor, but it is rich in antioxidants, iron, and calcium.

The various wellness benefits of the Berry-Lavender Smoothie aren’t the only way to enjoy a delicious treat focused on immunity at Juice It Up! in early 2023. Each of the returning limited-time smoothies is packed with immunity-supporting ingredients. The Greentox Smoothie is blended with spinach, pineapple, cucumber, banana, strawberries and red grapes – ingredients that taste, and make guests feel, great. Rich in Fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, B Vitamins, Potassium, Vitamin K, Magnesium, Calcium, Iron, Vitamin E and Zinc, these ingredients help detoxify the body and reduce bloating. The Mighty-C Immunity Juice is a fresh-squeezed combination of orange, pineapple, apple, red grapes, ginger and an immunity boost. The citrus drink with a gingery kick is loaded with Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D, Magnesium, Potassium and B Vitamins.

“Especially as we enter a new year, when guest wellness goals come into greater focus, reminding them of our longstanding commitment to deliver innovative, nutritious and functional menu items is a top priority,” says Noah Burgess, Director of Food Science at Juice It Up! “With lavender being a trending ingredient right now, we are excited for Juice It Up! customers to experience lavender in a unique way with our limited-time Berry-Lavender Smoothie.”

Guests can order the new limited-time products through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.