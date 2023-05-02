Juice It Up! Unveils the Strawberry Lemonade Twist

Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice and superfruit bowl chains, unveiled its newest limited-edition creation – the Strawberry Lemonade Twist, featuring aloe vera. Perfect for those looking for a cool and refreshing drink as summer approaches and the weather heats up, the new Strawberry Lemonade Twist is available now through late June.

With an ice-cold slushy consistency, the new Strawberry Lemonade Twist is a delicious blend of strawberries, lemonade, strawberry juice and aloe vera, making it a light and refreshing lower-calorie option that’s an excellent source of Vitamin C. The Strawberry Lemonade Twist is also dairy free, gluten free and vegan. Aloe vera has immunity-boosting properties and promotes skin health, which is especially critical in warmer months when sun exposure increases. Committed to crafting creations that deliver flavor and functionality, Juice It Up! continues to raise the bar in the juice and smoothie industry as one of the first brands to incorporate aloe vera into a smoothie.

“Aloe vera is considered one of the most hydrating superfoods, and we’re very proud to leverage our food science history and experience to take our new Strawberry Lemonade Twist to the next level by incorporating this nutritious and innovative ingredient,” says Noah Burgess, Director of Food Science at Juice It Up! “As summer approaches, we are looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers – and offering them a limited-edition Strawberry Lemonade Twist as a delicious way to cool down from the heat.”

Guests can order all the brand’s limited-time products through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Using the mobile app, guests can easily place orders and pay ahead, earn loyalty points and redeem seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.