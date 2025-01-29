Celebrating three decades of leadership in 2025 as a pioneer in the acai bowl, smoothie, and juice segment, Juice It Up! achieved remarkable milestones in 2024 that set the stage for continued success. The brand reported impressive Same Store Sales (SSS) growth of 8.1% and a 10.8% increase in Total System Sales (TSS), surpassing $50 million for the year. With a solid development pipeline, Juice It Up! is on track to exceed 100 locations by mid-2025. Notably, Average Unit Volume (AUV) continued to rise, with the top 50% of the system averaging $725,000 in sales and the top 20% achieving an impressive $853,000 in sales. As Juice It Up! embarks on its 30th year, the brand is sustaining strong momentum through guest and franchisee satisfaction, innovative menu and system enhancements and strategic, thoughtful expansion.

Complementing a year of impressive sales milestones, Juice It Up! experienced robust franchise development in 2024, opening eight new locations, including three in exciting new markets—San Diego, Stockton, and Sacramento—further expanding its California footprint. Additionally, the brand secured four new franchise agreements, signing development deals in key territories such as Orange County and Los Angeles, California, and entering two new states, Arizona and Oklahoma. Closing the year with 90 franchised locations and an additional 20 in development, Juice It Up! has positioned itself for sustained growth. Franchise interest throughout the Western U.S. remains strong and continues to build, reflecting the brand’s growing appeal and reputation for excellence.

“It’s not often that a franchise brand has one of its best years ever at the end of its third decade, but the success of 2024 for Juice It Up! is a true testament to the commitment and grit of our incredible franchisees, and the strong leadership and hard work of our leadership team and Franchise Support Center,” said Chris Britt, Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Juice It Up!. “As we enter 2025 and celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary, we are ready to amplify the momentum we’ve created with more initiatives that further expand our footprint and reinforce our premier standing in the competitive açai bowl, juice and smoothie industry, including an attractive, simplified and proven business model that’s capturing the attention of many new franchisees.”

Juice It Up! continued to garner significant industry recognition in 2024, further enhancing its reputation as a leader in the competitive juice and smoothie segment. President & CEO Susan Taylor was recognized as part of the Los Angeles Times’ 2024 CEO Visionaries Awards for her exemplary leadership and strategic vision. At the beginning of 2025, Juice It Up! debuted on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, securing the #452 spot as it began its 30-year anniversary celebration and marked three decades of continued growth and innovation. Adding to this momentum, the brand was recently honored as a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review, an accolade based on complimentary feedback from franchisees nationwide. These achievements underscore Juice It Up!’s standing as a thriving, franchisee-focused organization and a leader in the juice, smoothie and açaí bowl category.

“2025 represents a celebration of our longstanding brand legacy, but it’s also a pivotal time that will set the stage for even greater achievements in the years ahead as we expand into new markets and surpass key milestones,” added Ed St. Geme, Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Juice It Up!. “Our activities have always focused on delivering exceptional products, fostering innovation and supporting our franchisees, and as we begin our next 30 years in business, we are primed to maintain the same segment leadership position we secured during our first 30.”

Juice It Up!’s exceptional year was also marked by menu innovation and the introduction of new and successful food and snack categories. Juice It Up! delivered 16 successful limited-time offerings (LTOs) in 2024, including eight new creations that resonated strongly with consumers. The launch of a snack category was a major milestone, with Pretzel Bites emerging as a runaway success, and the addition of Toasted Waffles in Q4 further energized the food and snack category. Last year’s effort to expand the thriving snack category also included testing a curated line of sweet and savory toasts, which will launch systemwide in 2025.

Seasonal smoothie LTOs delivered outstanding results, showcasing Juice It Up!’s commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction. Highlights included the plant-based Bluetox Smoothie and the Protein Açaí Smoothie, which gained strong traction in the first half of the year. Spring introduced the vibrant Delightful Blends lineup—featuring Mango Lychee, Strawberry Guava and Blueberry Pomegranate—while Q3 saw the Passion Fruit-Orange-Guava Smoothie steal the spotlight as a category standout and customer favorite. The holiday season ushered in the return of beloved seasonal favorites, including the Horchata Smoothie lineup and Pumpkin N’ Spice Smoothie. By consistently delivering innovative, high-quality menu items, Juice It Up! continues to elevate brand appeal, deepen customer loyalty and drive sustained growth in a dynamic market.

“Menu innovation has always been a cornerstone of our strategy to drive growth and deepen guest engagement, and from the successful debut of our snack category to the fan-favorite seasonal smoothies we launched in 2024, our ability to anticipate and respond to evolving consumer preferences continues to set us apart in the competitive açaí, juice and smoothie category,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “As we enter our fourth decade as a leading franchised brand, our commitment to delivering unique, profitable and sales-driving opportunities for our franchisees is more important than ever, as 2025 is an opportunity to build on the strong momentum we’ve created by continuing to innovate and inspire increased guest trial, frequency and loyalty.”

2024 saw Juice It Up! strengthen its successful partnership with the Los Angeles Angels as a Proud Partner of Angels Baseball. For the second consecutive year, the brand leveraged the collaboration to engage fans and boost brand visibility with dynamic activations, promotions, community events and in-stadium concessions. The partnership also spotlighted Juice It Up!’s presence inside Angel Stadium, where a popular concession stand served the fan-favorite Açaí Berry Bowl and Dragon Fruit Bowl, further deepening the brand’s connection with the local community. Juice It Up!’s partnership with the Los Angeles Angels will continue in 2025 with enhanced in-game fan activations, sampling and digital marketing.

Juice It Up! continues to pursue development with new and existing franchise partners in California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Nevada, Oklahoma and throughout the Western U.S. With a proven franchise business model carefully sculpted over the past 30 years, record sales and brand momentum, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate single, multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market-leading better-for-you fast casual concept.