Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, acai and superfruit bowl chains, is ushering in autumn with the return of four limited-edition, fan-favorite smoothies and a new Toasted Waffle. Back by popular demand, Juice It Up!’s fall menu will feature the Pumpkin N’ Spice Smoothie, Protein Açaí Smoothie and its beloved Horchata lineup, including the classic Horchata Smoothie and fruit-forward Strawberry Horchata Smoothie. The Protein Açai and Horchata Smoothies will be available at all locations systemwide from September 3 through January 6, with the Pumpkin N’ Spice Smoothie available only through October 31.

In addition to the seasonal smoothies, Juice It Up! is expanding its snack category with a new Toasted Waffle, available in maple or blueberry. Golden brown on the outside and fluffy on the inside, these delightful eats join the brand’s popular Pretzel Bites — available in salt and butter or cinnamon and sugar as a component of the brand’s growing snack category. Value priced and the perfect complement to any of Juice It Up’s smoothies, raw juices or superfruit bowls, the Toasted Waffle and eight-piece Pretzel Bites will be available for just $2.50 and $3.50, respectively, through year’s end.

“Our fall collection underscores our commitment to blending tradition with innovation, incorporating classic and emerging flavor trends with evolving consumer preferences like high-protein beverages,” said Susan Taylor, Juice It Up! President and CEO. “By expanding our snack offerings and enhancing the variety and functionality of our seasonal smoothies, this seasonal lineup reflects our brand’s versatility and demonstrates our dedication to customer listening, while also remaining on the vanguard of industry trends.”

From seasonal flavors to functional nutrition, Juice It Up’s diverse fall lineup stars four of its greatest hits and offers a satisfying smoothie for all palettes and lifestyle preferences. A delicious nod to the warmly spiced and comforting flavors of traditional horchata, Juice It Up!’s Horchata Smoothies are excellent sources of calcium, fiber and vitamins A, E and B. Making its fourth consecutive return to Juice It Up!’s fall menu, the Horchata Smoothie features a blend of almond milk, non-fat yogurt, dates, banana, cinnamon and chia seeds. For a sweeter, fruitier take on the classic, the Strawberry Horchata Smoothie introduces strawberries and an apple-strawberry juice blend into the mix. Catering to pumpkin enthusiasts, the Pumpkin N’ Spice Smoothie delivers a satisfying blend of spiced pumpkin purée, soy milk and non-fat yogurt – the ideal smoothie for satisfying seasonal cravings. Finally, the Protein Açaí Smoothie, made with SAMBAZON organic açaí, ripe banana, peanut butter, almond milk, non-fat yogurt, guarana and customizable protein powder options, offers guests a nutritious and flavorful way to add up to 23 grams of protein into their day.

“Pumpkin is a staple in any fall menu, but we remain committed to offering unique, yet still seasonally relevant, flavors to our guests, from cozy cinnamon in our smoothies to warm maple and blueberry in our new Toasted Waffle,” said Noah Burgess, Juice It Up!’s Director of Food Science. “We are excited to round out this season’s offerings with our Protein Açaí Smoothie, which had a strong launch in April, and will serve as a better-for-you, protein-packed option for our guests to enjoy throughout the busy fall and holiday season.”

Guests can order the brand’s fall offerings beginning September 3, through Juice It Up!’s mobile app, which is available for download in the Apple (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores. Juice It Up! Rewards members enjoy delicious perks, including easily placing orders and paying ahead, earning loyalty points and redeeming seriously juicy rewards. Juice It Up! products are available via carryout, order ahead, and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates in most locations.